League of Legends patch 11.11 notes – Project: Bastion, new skins, Master Yi changes

League of Legends patch 11.10 has set sail for live servers, LoL fans, which means it’s time to see what Riot Games is cooking up for its flagship MOBA game next. League of Legends patch 11.11 has started dropping onto the PBE, giving us an idea of what’s to come soon – and that includes seven new Project skins, a new month-long in-game event, balance changes, and more. Let’s take a gander, shall we?

First up, we’ve of course got the Project: Bastion event which Riot just announced, and that means the return of quick-fire game mode Nexus Blitz, an event pass offering new borders, loot, icons, and emotes, and – of course – those skins. The lucky champions joining the Project universe this patch are Mordekaiser, Renekton, Sejuani, Senna, Varus, and Sylas – with the latter also getting a prestige edition. You can check these out in the skins section in the notes below.

As for balance changes, there aren’t many up for testing just yet, as is often the case when a new patch hits the testing grounds, but it looks like we can expect to see some adjustments to Master Yi and Nautilus. Keep checking back on these notes as we’ll keep them updated with all the changes that come in over its two-week testing cycle.

For now, let’s get on with the show – here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.11 notes based on what’s on the PBE right now (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.11 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.11 is due to go live on Thursday, May 26, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. We’ll post the exact times here when Riot confirms them closer to launch.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.11 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

Master Yi – changed Alpha Strike (Q): Ability’s damage Attack Damage ratio decreased to 90% from 100% Ratio of Critical Attack Damage decreased to 54% from 60% Wuju Style (E): Base amount of true damage dealt increased to 30/40/50/60/70 from 20/30/40/50/60 Nautilus – changed Riptide (E): New effect! The tooltip now also notes: “This ability deals 200% to jungle monsters”

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.11 – NEW CHAMPION SKINS

New Skins

PROJECT: SEJUANI – 1350 RP

Here’s the PROJECT: SEJUANI splash art:

PROJECT: SENNA

Here’s the PROJECT: SENNA splash art: PROJECT: SYLAS

Here’s the PROJECT: SYLAS splash art: PROJECT: SYLAS – PRESTIGE EDITION – 2,000 EVENT TOKENS There’s no PROJECT: SYLAS – PRESTIGE EDITION splash art to check out just yet, but keep checking back!

PROJECT: RENEKTON – 1820 RP – LEGENDARY SKIN

Here’s the PROJECT: RENEKTON splash art: And here’s the new VO for the legendary skin: Here are some snapshots of PROJECT: RENEKTON in action, from Riot on Twitter: PROJECT Renekton's R displays a functional HUD. The bar on the left is your rage.

The bar on the right is the remaining duration of the ult. While you are in ultimate (not before, not after), kills will display a marker at the bottom of the screen, up to five for a Pentakill. pic.twitter.com/NASGgu5tye — 💉 Sirhaian, the Vaccinated 💉 (@Sirhaian) May 11, 2021 Another big feature of this skin is the helmet! It comes down when there's no immediate danger and comes up when in combat, above 50 rage or (very) close to an enemy. pic.twitter.com/fNiUSsuzqY — 💉 Sirhaian, the Vaccinated 💉 (@Sirhaian) May 11, 2021 Ah yes, here's his recall! pic.twitter.com/Nf1SZre70t — 💉 Sirhaian, the Vaccinated 💉 (@Sirhaian) May 11, 2021 And finally his Death! pic.twitter.com/KZXXfL2DeP — 💉 Sirhaian, the Vaccinated 💉 (@Sirhaian) May 11, 2021

PROJECT: MORDEKAISER – 1820 RP – LEGENDARY SKIN

Here’s the PROJECT: MORDEKAISER splash art:

And here’s the new VO for the legendary skin:

Here are some snapshots of PROJECT: MORDEKAISER in action, from Riot on Twitter:

We put a lot of emphasis and time in his Ultimate, in which he teleports you to his city. This was legit the most challenging effect I've ever gotten to work on. pic.twitter.com/n4zNbzPOiC — 💉 Sirhaian, the Vaccinated 💉 (@Sirhaian) May 11, 2021

While in the Death Realm, Mordekaiser's neon lights turn bright and white, and so do his spells! pic.twitter.com/ofMQpXbO2C — 💉 Sirhaian, the Vaccinated 💉 (@Sirhaian) May 11, 2021

Here's another view for this. pic.twitter.com/i8owm3SJCx — 💉 Sirhaian, the Vaccinated 💉 (@Sirhaian) May 11, 2021

His Q is slightly different based on how many targets you hit. You can also see his Passive here. pic.twitter.com/Ft2X2afQuw — 💉 Sirhaian, the Vaccinated 💉 (@Sirhaian) May 11, 2021

PROJECT: BASTION EVENT

Project: Bastion

Project: Bastion kicks off on May 27 and runs through to June 28, which means it’ll be live across patches 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13.

The theme sees the Project alternate skin line take centre stage: “The battling factions players have met in the past must now band together against a new threat activated by the mysterious Program virus.”