League of Legends patch 11.12 notes – Dr. Mundo rework, Pool Party skins

What a week for League of Legends. Hot on the heels of League of Legends patch 11.11’s blast-off to live servers, Riot Games has unveiled a piping hot new batch of goodies headed the MOBA game’s way with its next major update. So, let’s see what’s headed our way with League of Legends patch 11.12, shall we?

First, we’ve of course got the new and improved Dr. Mundo coming up. Riot just unveiled the Madman of Zaun’s extensive rework, and you can expect plenty of adjustments both to his gameplay and skins. In addition to our Dr. Mundo rework rundown at that link, we’ve also detailed his overhauled stats, abilities, skins, splash art, lore, and more in detail below for you in the notes below so you can see all the changes coming when 11.12 drops.

Elsewhere this update, we’ve got new summer-ready skins for two lucky League of Legends champions: Braum and Sett. Both are getting added to the vibrant Pool Party line this patch, and you can check out the splash art and skins for these in-game in the Champion Skins section below.

And now, without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.12 notes based on what’s on the PBE for testing right now (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.12 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.12 is due to go live on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. We’ll post the exact times here when Riot confirms them closer to launch.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.12 – DR. Mundo Rework

Dr. Mundo Rework

Dr. Mundo – The Madman of Zaun

Stats

Dr. Mundo’s reworked stats are as follows:

Base Attack Damage – 63

Attack Damage per level – 4

Base Armour – 32

Attack Speed – 0.688

Abilities

Here are Dr. Mundo’s reworked abilities:

Goes Where He Pleases (Passive) Ability details: Cooldown: 45-15 seconds “Dr. Mundo resists the first Immobilizing effect that hits him, instead losing 7% current Health and dropping a chemical cannister nearby for 7 seconds. Moving over it reduces this Ability’s Cooldown by 15 seconds and restores 8% max Health. Enemy champions moving over the cannister destroy it. Dr. Mundo regenerates 2% max Health every 5 seconds.”

Infected Bonesaw (Q): Ability details: Health – 50 Cooldown – 4 seconds “Dr. Mundo hurls his bonesaw, dealing 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% current Health magic damage to the first enemy hit and Slowing them by 40% for 2 seconds. If the bonesaw hits a champion, Dr. Mundo restores 50 Health. If it hits a non-champion, Dr. Mundo instead restores 25 Health. Deals a minimum of 80/135/190/245/300 magic damage, and a maximum of 150/225/300/375/450 magic damage to jungle monsters.”

Heart Zapper (W): Ability details: Current Health – 5% Cooldown – 17/16.5/16/15.5/15 seconds “Dr. Mundo charges up a defibrillator, dealing 20/35/50/65/80 magic damage each second for up to 4 seconds to nearby enemies. While active he stores 25/30/35/40/45% of damage taken as gray health and can Recast. Recast: Detonate the defibrillator, dealing [7% bonus Health +20/35/50/65/80] magic damage to nearby enemies. If this hits at least one champion, Dr. Mundo restores 100% of gray health. If only non-champions were hit, Dr. Mundo instead restores 50% gray health.”

Blunt Force Trauma (E): Ability details: Health – 10 Cooldown – 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds “Passive: Dr. Mundo gains 15/20/25/30/35 Attack Damage based on his missing Health. Active: Mundo violently swings his ‘medical’ bag, causing his next Attack to deal an additional [5/15/25/35/45 +7% bonus Health] Physical damage, increased by up to 60% based on his missing Health. If the enemy is killed, Mundo swats them away, dealing the minimum damage to all enemies they pass through. The bonuses from the passive reach their maximum at 70% missing Health. Deals 140% damage to minions and jungle monsters.”

Maximum Dosage (R): Ability Details: No Cost Cooldown – 110/100/90 seconds “Dr. Mundo pumps himself with chemicals, restoring 20% missing Health then gaining 15/25/35% Move Speed, [4/5.5/7% bonus Health] Attack Damage, and regenerating 20/45/70% max Health over 10 seconds.”

Lore

Here’s Dr. Mundo’s reworked in-game lore:

“Utterly mad, tragically homicidal, and horrifyingly purple, Dr. Mundo is what keeps many of Zaun’s citizens indoors on particularly dark nights. Now a self-proclaimed physician, he was once a patient of Zaun’s most infamous asylum. After ‘curing’ the entire staff, Dr. Mundo established his practice in the empty wards that once treated him and began mimicking the highly unethical procedures he had so often experienced himself. With a full cabinet of medicines and zero medical knowledge, he now makes himself more monstrous with each injection and terrifies the hapless ‘patients’ who wander near his office.”

VO

Here’s Dr. Mundo’s reworked voiceover:

SKINS

Here are Dr. Mundo’s reworked skins (there are a lot of them!):

CLASSIC DR. MUNDO

CORPORATE MUNDO – LEGENDARY SKIN

Here’s the reworked CORPORATE MUNDO splash art:

And, the reworked CORPORATE MUNDO VO:

TOXIC MUNDO

Here’s the reworked TOXIC MUNDO splash art:

MR. MUNDOVERSE

Here’s the reworked MR. MUNDOVERSE splash art:

MUNDO MUNDO

Here’s the reworked MUNDO MUNDO splash art:

EXECUTIONER MUNDO

Here’s the reworked EXECUTIONER MUNDO splash art:

RAGEBORN MUNDO

Here’s the reworked RAGEBORN MUNDO splash art:

TPA MUNDO

Here’s the reworked TPA MUNDO splash art:

POOL PARTY MUNDO

Here’s the reworked POOL PARTY MUNDO splash art:

EL MACHO MUNDO

Here’s the reworked EL MACHO MUNDO splash art:

FROZEN PRINCE MUNDO

Here’s the reworked FROZEN PRINCE MUNDO splash art:

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.12 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

With the patch having just hit the testing grounds, there aren’t any balance changes to check out just yet. But, keep heading back to these notes as we’ll post each and every balance adjustment on the way right here when they’ve come to the PBE!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.12 – NEW CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

POOL PARTY SETT – 1350 RP

POOL PARTY BRAUM – 1350 RP Here’s the shared POOL PARTY BRAUM and POOL PARTY SETT splash art:

That’s it for the tentative League of Legends patch 11.12 notes for now, but keep checking back over the update’s fortnight-long testing cycle, as we’ll keep updating it all the changes and other content on the way. Assuming you want to keep up with League’s latest offerings, that is? Of course you do.

