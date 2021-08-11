League of Legends patch 11.17 notes – Amumu changes, Crime City Nightmare, Phoenix skins

Jump To





We’re getting through those 2021 patches, League of Legends fans. The three-week testing cycle for League of Legends patch 11.16 is now up so the Sona update, Karma balance changes, and new Coven skins are headed to the MOBA game’s live battlegrounds. Now, it’s time to check out what’s coming with 11.17 – so, let’s dive in and take a look, shall we?

First up, we’ve got some changes coming up for Amumu, it seems. Current lead game designer on the Summoner’s Rift team Jeevun Sidhu says that the team’s goals for the sad mummy in 11.17 are “to make Amumu better in higher MMRs, as his current performance disparity is very large”. Basically, he’ll have two Q changes, and the devs “pulled power out of other places”. You can check these balance tweaks out in the champion changes section below.

Elsewhere, Sidhu has revealed that Lucian’s also getting some key changes this patch, with the devs aiming to shift power from mid Lucian to bot. These haven’t hit the PBE just yet, but we’ve included the changes from Sidhu’s tweet below so you can see what’s coming.

This fortnight’s update also brings a pretty hefty new bunch of champion skins. Akali, Darius, Shaco, Twisted Fate, and Zyra are getting some Crime City Nightmare styles, while Anivia, Seraphine, and Xayah are getting their own looks from the Phoenix skin line.

Without further ado, here’s our rundown of the tentative League of Legends patch 11.17 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.17 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.17 is due to go live on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.17 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

Amumu – changed Bandage Toss (Q): New! This ability has now got two charges with a recharge time of 14 seconds Damage dealt has decreased to 70/100/130/160/190 from 80/130/180/230/280 Cooldown decreased to a flat 3 seconds from 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds Despair (W): Damage dealt per tick has increased to [6/8/10/12/14 + 0.5/0.575/0.65/0.725/0.8% (+0.25% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health] from [4/6/8/10/12 + 0.5/0.625/0.75/0.875/1% (+0.25% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health] Curse of the Sad Mummy (R): Duration of stun effect decreased to a flat 1.5 seconds from 1.5/1.75/2 seconds

Lucian – changed* Stats: Base Attack Damage decreased to 62 from 64 Lightslinger (P): New! Ally buffs now “empower Lucian’s next two (stacks to four) basic attacks to deal an additional 14 (+10% tAD) magic damage” Ardent Blaze (W): Mana Cost decreased to 60 from 70 “Allies proccing the mark also trigger Vigilance” [name of new passive effect] The Culling (R): Damage dealt per shot has decreased to 15/30/45 (+25% AD) from 20/40/60 (+25%AD) Number of shots has changed to 22 (+25% Critical Strike Chance) from 22/28/34

*These changes are detailed on Twitter, but aren’t on the PBE just yet.

Rune Changes

Fleet Footwork Effects: Effectiveness of ranged healing from minions has decreased to 10% from 20% New! Rune’s healing is now 30% effective for Melee champions Healing has increased to [10-100 (+50% bAD) (+35% AP)] from [30-60 (+30% bAD) (+20% AP)]

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.17 – CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

Crime City Nightmare Akali – 1350 RP

“A loyal enforcer for the Graves family, Akali took the same deal everyone else did when the Mysterious Gentleman came calling. The power changed her, twisted her into something that hears a siren song echoing from beyond the veil of reality. Now she acts in ruthless, horrific violence, seeking an inscrutable ‘balance’ even she cannot name.”

Here’s the Crime City Nightmare Akali splash art:

Crime City Nightmare Darius – 1350 RP

“All Darius wanted was to secure a place for himself at the top of the underworld. Becoming Miss Fortune’s personal bodyguard was the first step, but the second was embracing the power of the Mysterious Gentleman: welcoming forces from beyond space and time that have moulded him into something far more powerful than he could ever have imagined.”

Here’s the Crime City Nightmare Darius splash art:

Here’s Riot’s PBE preview of the two skins:

Crime City Nightmare Shaco – 1350 RP

“Once a mere courier for the Twitch syndicate, Shaco is now barely human. The eldritch corruption has stripped him of reason and identity, turning him into a chittering horde of knife-wielding monsters that haunt the boroughs of Valoran City. None of them are sure which is the ‘real’ Shaco anymore. None of them care.”

Here’s the Crime City Nightmare Shaco splash art:

CRIME CITY NIGHTMARE ZYRA – 1350 RP

“Zyra was once a longtime associate of Graves and a skilled con artist, but grew dissatisfied with the monotony of a low-end criminal lifestyle. Seeing a way out, Zyra merged with the 4th-dimensional horrors from Beyond. She now follows the edicts of an alien power, ripping veins of sentient sludge from the earth and rending her enemies asunder.”

Here’s the Crime City Nightmare Zyra splash art:

Here’s Riot’s preview of the two skins:

Crime City Nightmare Twisted Fate – 1350 RP

“No one knows if the Mysterious Gentleman is human or something Else, but he has somehow injected himself into every crime family in Valoran City. With honeyed words and a conman’s grin, he convinced them all to embrace the horrors of the Beyond… Now the only thing to do is sit back and watch them tear each other apart.”

Here’s the Crime City Nightmare Twisted Fate splash art:

Divine Phoenix Anivia

Here’s the Divine Phoenix Anivia splash art:

Graceful Phoenix Seraphine

Here’s the Graceful Phoenix Seraphine splash art:

Brave Phoenix Xayah

Here’s the Brave Phoenix Xayah splash art:

Here’s Riot’s PBE preview of the three Phoenix skins:

That’s it for the League of Legends patch 11.17 notes for now, but make sure you keep checking back on this page over its fortnight-long testing cycle as there’ll be plenty more to get a look at in the way of other champion balance changes and potentially some other content as it comes to the PBE in the coming days.

