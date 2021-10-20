League of Legends patch 11.22 notes – Preseason 2022 changes, Arcane skins

Jump To







Now that League of Legends patch 11.21 has made its way to live servers, and /All Chat has been disabled, it’s time to take a look at what’s next for Riot’s popular MOBA game. We’re slowly coming to the end of the League of Legends’ 2021 patch schedule, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty ahead.

One of the most eye-catching additions of this patch is the Preseason 2022 changes. Riot says that the tweaks will be available on the PBE for the next four weeks to ensure the team gets all the feedback it needs before going live with the final set of updates in November. The developer also says that things are pretty early, so expect changes to things like icons, item and effect names, visual and sound effects, stat values, and more.

That’s not all you’re getting, though. Jayce and Vi are also getting some rather dapper looking Arcane skins, while Blizcrank will have a Victorious skin, as victorious is he. The patch cycle has just begun, so there’s still much more to come, but we’re off to a nifty start.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at what’s in store for Lol patch 11.22 (thanks, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.22 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

As per the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.22 is due to go live on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. It’s worth remembering, though, that the preseason content is hanging around for four weeks, so not everything you see here will be going live on that date.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PRESEASON 2022 BALANCE CHANGES

Preseason Dragon Changes

Chemtech Drake Standard Buff Now grants bonus damage against enemies that have more current health than you (up to a 5% increase in damage per stack) Dragon Soul If your team obtains the Chemtech Dragon Soul, they get a buff that grants them a brief second life if they die Terrain Gas zones emerge in four jungle locations when the terrain transforms for the Chemtech Drake, giving any champion camouflage within the zone. Camouflaged enemies are not revealed by regular vision wards, but are revealed by Control Wards, Scryer’s Blooms, and other things that reveal invisible units. Hextech Drake Standard Buff Grants attack speed and ability haste to the team that delivers the killing blow (five ability haste and 5% attack speed per stack) Dragon Soul Obtain the Hextech Dragon Soul to gain a unique ability that adds a chain lightning slow to your basic attacks and abilities, with a moderate cooldown Terrain When the terrain transforms for the Hextech Drake, pairs of Hex-gates appear across the map, allowing you to quickly travel from one location to the paired counterpart. Hex-gates are activated with a brief channel (that can be interrupted by stuns or damage) before rapidly transporting you across the map to the corresponding Hex-gate.

Preseason Objective Bounties

You’ll only see objective bounties when a team is sufficiently behind, though they’ll be highlighted on the minimap for both teams when they are there. If the losing team takes an objective with an active bounty, everyone benefits from the bounty gold.

Riot says that objective bounties are calculated based on four factors: experience, gold, dragon, and turret lead. Here are the base amounts of gold that you can get by taking an objective with an active bounty:

Baron/Elder Dragon – 500g

Dragon/Rift Herald – 500g

Outer Turret – 250g

Inner Turret – 400g

Base turret – 400g

If one team falls farther behind, these base amounts can increase up to 60%.

Preseason Item Changes

Riot’s list of Preseason item changes is quite chonky, so you can find the developer’s full rundown right here . Keep in mind, though, that these are subject to change.

“Things will be in a pretty early state when you first see them, so expect changes to things like icons, item and effect names, visual and sound effects, stat values, and more as we continue to test and look through feedback during PBE,” Riot says. “Barring massive table-flips, this preview page won’t be updated after publishing. When the patch notes come out, they’ll have all the final details as usual.”

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.22 CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

Arcane Jayce – 975 RP on the pbe

“Celebrating the RiotX Arcane event.”

Here’s the ARCANE JAYCE splash art:

Arcane vi – 975 RP on the Pbe

“Celebrating the RiotX Arcane event.”

Here’s the ARCANE VI splash art:

Victorious Blizcrank – 1350 RP

Here’s VICTORIOUS BLIZCRANK’S splash art:

So there you go! Those are all the notes for LoL patch 11.22 for now, but keep heading back to check them out as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the patch’s arrival very soon. It’s only the start of the cycle, after all.

Also be sure to go catch up on the LoL patch 11.21 notes – it’s a big update, and there’s plenty on the way, so you’ll want to make sure you’re in the know on what’s about to drop now the patch is live. Plus, we have a LoL tier list which has all you need to know about the best League of Legends Champions to play in each role as of the latest patch.