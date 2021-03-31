League of Legends patch 11.8 notes – New Champion Gwen, Dragonslayer, Blackfrost skins

Jump To







What a week for League of Legends. The Space Groove event kicks off this week, bringing a new pass, skins, and more with the arrival of League of Legends patch 11.7 on live servers. And, we’ve got a brand-new champion on the way: Gwen, the Hallowed Seamstress, who will make her debut with the incoming patch 11.8. Speaking of which, League’s next big patch is now hitting the PBE, so let’s take a look at what’s coming.

First up, League’s newest face. Gwen is a former doll from The Shadow Isles, lovingly crafted by her maker, who is now gone. Brought to life by powerful magic and imbued with the essence of her creator, Gwen has taken up the tools used to make her – scissors, needles, and thread – which she transforms into spectral weapons using her powers to fight for those who need help across Runeterra. You can check out her abilities, stats, splash art, skins, and a gameplay preview in Gwen’s section of the notes below.

Alongside the multiplayer game’s latest addition, we’ve got several new skins coming with patch 11.8, too. Gwen’s Space Groove skin – which was revealed earlier this week – has hit the PBE, along with Blackfrost skins for Sion and Vel’Koz, and Dragonslayer skins for Galio, Kayle, and Twitch. You can get a look at all of these below.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.8 notes based on what’s on the PBE right now (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.8 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.8 is due to go live on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but they usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. We’ll post the exact times here when Riot confirms them closer to launch.

New Champion – Gwen

Gwen, the Hallowed Seamstress

GWEN – STATS

Base health – 550

Health regeneration – 7

Health per level – 90

Health regeneration per level – 0.11

Base mana – 330

Mana per level: 40

Base armour – 34

Armour per level – 4

Base movement speed – 340

Attack speed per level – 2.25

Base magic resistance – 32

Magic resistance per level – 1.25

Base attack damage – 63

Attack damage per level – 3

Attack range – 150



GWEN – ABILITIES



PASSIVE – A THOUSAND CUTS

“Gwen’s Attacks deal an additional (1% + 0.006% AP) Max Health magic damage on hit. Gwen recovers health equal to 70% of the damage this Ability deals to champions.

Max damage to monsters: [15-100 +15% AP]. Deals [8-30] bonus damage to minions below 40% health.”

Passive – Thousand Cuts Gwen's basic attacks deal bonus on-hit magic damage based on a percentage of her health. Basic attacks against champions will heal her for some of the damage dealt.

Q – SNIP SNIP!

Mana cost – 40

Cooldown – 6.5/5.75/5/4.25/3.5 seconds

“ Passive : Gwen gains 1 stack when she hits an enemy with an attack (max 4, lasts 6 seconds).

: Gwen gains 1 stack when she hits an enemy with an attack (max 4, lasts 6 seconds). Active : Consumes stacks. Gwen snips once for [8/10.75/13.5/16.25/19 +5% AP] magic damage, snips again for each ammo consumed, and then snips an final time for [40/53.75/67.5/81.25/95 +25% AP] magic damage.

: Consumes stacks. Gwen snips once for [8/10.75/13.5/16.25/19 +5% AP] magic damage, snips again for each ammo consumed, and then snips an final time for [40/53.75/67.5/81.25/95 +25% AP] magic damage. The centre of each strikes deals true damage instead and applies A Thousand Cuts to enemies hit.

Q – Snip Snip! Gwen rapidly snips her scissors between two and six times, dealing magic damage in a cone. At a minimum, Gwen will snip twice, adding one snip per basic attack Gwen has landed on an enemy (up to four for a total of six)!

W – HALLOWED MIST

Mana cost – 60

Cooldown – 22/20/18/16/14 seconds

“Gwen summons the Hallowed Mist, making her untargetable to all enemies (except towers) outside of the zone for 5 seconds or until she leaves it. While in the Mist, Gwen gains [20 + 5% AP] Armor and Magic Resist.

Gwen can Recast this ability once to call the Mist to her. This will automatically Recast the first time Gwen attempts to leave the zone. “

W – Hallowed Mist Gwen spins up the Hallowed Mist to surround her for five seconds, gaining some armor and magic resist when in it. Enemies outside the Mist cannot target Gwen or hit her with any abilities. The mist will move to follow Gwen the first time she tries to leave it!

E – SKIP N’ SLASH

Mana cost – 35

Cooldown – 13/12/11/10/9 seconds

“Gwen dashes and empowers her Attacks for 4 seconds.

Empowered Attacks gain 40/50/60/70/80% Attack Speed, [10 +8% AP] on hit magic damage, 100 range, and the first one to hit an enemy refunds 50% of this Ability’s Cooldown.”

E – Skip 'n Slash Gwen dashes a short distance and empowers her attacks with increased range, speed, and on-hit magic damage for four seconds. Attacking an enemy during this time refunds 50% of this ability's cooldown.

R – NEEDLEWORK

Mana cost – 100

Cooldown – 120/100/80 seconds

“ First Cast : Hurl a needle that deals [20/50/80 +8% AP] magic damage, Slows by 40/50/60% for 1.5 seconds, and applies A Thousand Cuts to all enemies. If Gwen hits an enemy with an Attack or Ability within 6 seconds of casting this, she can Recast it (up to 2 additional times.)

: Hurl a needle that deals [20/50/80 +8% AP] magic damage, Slows by 40/50/60% for 1.5 seconds, and applies A Thousand Cuts to all enemies. If Gwen hits an enemy with an Attack or Ability within 6 seconds of casting this, she can Recast it (up to 2 additional times.) Second Cast : Fire three needles to deal [60/150/240 +24% AP] magic damage

: Fire three needles to deal [60/150/240 +24% AP] magic damage Third Cast : Fire five needles to deal [100/250/400 +40% AP] magic damage

: Fire five needles to deal [100/250/400 +40% AP] magic damage Subsequent needle hits on the same unit slow by 15/20/25% instead.

Max damage: [180/450/720 +72% AP], plus [900% +5.4% AP]% max health damage from A Thousand Cuts.”

R – Needlework Gwen can cast Needlework up to three times, but needs to hit an enemy within 8 seconds to unlock each subsequent cast. Each cast fires needles in a line that deal magic damage, slow enemies, and apply Gwen's Thousand Cuts bonus magic damage.

GWEN VO, LORE, AND GAMEPLAY

Here’s Gwen’s VO:

And here’s a gameplay preview from Riot giving us a look at Gwen in action:

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.8 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

Sett – changed (potentially) Knuckle Down (Q): The tooltip for Sett’s Q ability doesn’t appear to now mention the maximum of 400 damage dealt per punch against minions, though it still references monsters.

Item Changes

Chemtech Putrifier Stats: Ability Power increased to 55 from 50

League of Legends patch 11.8 – New Champion Skins

New Champion Skins

SPACE GROOVE GWEN – 1350 RP – Gwen’s release skin!

“It was pretty far out when Gwen applied to be Lux and Samira’s quartermaster—after all, no one else did. Cheerfully sewing good vibes into great clothes, she amplifies disco energy through her nifty threads. Though she’s new to this whole galactic hero gig, one thing’s for sure: no way Gwen lets her friends liberate the galaxy in less-than-stellar outfits.”

Here’s the SPACE GROOVE GWEN splash art:

BLACKFROST SION – 1350 RP

Here’s the BLACKFROST SION splash art: BLACKFROST VEL’KOZ – 1350 RP Here’s the BLACKFROST VEL’KOZ splash art: DRAGONSLAYER GALIO – 1350 RP Here’s the DRAGONSLAYER GALIO splash art: DRAGONSLAYER KAYLE – 1350 RP Here’s the DRAGONSLAYER KAYLE splash art: DRAGONSLAYER TWITCH – 1530 RP Here’s the DRAGONSLAYER TWITCH splash art:

MISCELLANEOUS CHANGES

ARAM CHANGES

Riot has posted previews of some VFX and other changes coming to ARAM with patch 11.8:

Coming in 11.8 (PBE tomorrow), the Howling Abyss (ARAM) is getting a little bit of VFX love! We've cleaned up some of the older VFXs: Poro-Snaxes are cuter, and Snowball should be a bit more easy to read.

The Snowball Summoner Spell has also been cleaned up. It should feel a bit more modern and readable. Hitting and missing are now two different effects, to make sure you know when you hit. And there's now a slight reactivation effect above the tagged target once you start dashing.

Relics have been cleaned up a bit, removing some very old healing assets. It might not seem like a big change, and it's great if that's the case. Means we did a good job. 😀

Most notable changes: relic, health pick-up, heal hit.

Most notable changes: relic, health pick-up, heal hit. pic.twitter.com/T1dNYgYDfE — ✂️ Little Sirhaian Doll 🧵 (@Sirhaian) March 29, 2021

Here's a full changelist! Once again, these are very small tweaks and clean-ups to try and modernize some of the oldest VFXs in the game. They are not meant to be a big change. ❄️

That’s it for the tentative League of Legends patch 11.8 notes for now, but keep checking back on them over the coming fortnight as the update’s two-week-long testing cycle will likely see plenty more changes hit the PBE, which we’ll keep this post updated with. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes headed to League, that is? Of course you do.

