League of Legends patch 11.8 notes – New Champion Gwen, Dragonslayer, Blackfrost skins

League of Legends 11.8 update brings the Hallowed Seamstress, various ARAM updates, and some shiny new skins

What a week for League of Legends. The Space Groove event kicks off this week, bringing a new pass, skins, and more with the arrival of League of Legends patch 11.7 on live servers. And, we’ve got a brand-new champion on the way: Gwen, the Hallowed Seamstress, who will make her debut with the incoming patch 11.8. Speaking of which, League’s next big patch is now hitting the PBE, so let’s take a look at what’s coming.

First up, League’s newest face. Gwen is a former doll from The Shadow Isles, lovingly crafted by her maker, who is now gone. Brought to life by powerful magic and imbued with the essence of her creator, Gwen has taken up the tools used to make her – scissors, needles, and thread – which she transforms into spectral weapons using her powers to fight for those who need help across Runeterra. You can check out her abilities, stats, splash art, skins, and a gameplay preview in Gwen’s section of the notes below.

Alongside the multiplayer game’s latest addition, we’ve got several new skins coming with patch 11.8, too. Gwen’s Space Groove skin – which was revealed earlier this week – has hit the PBE, along with Blackfrost skins for Sion and Vel’Koz, and Dragonslayer skins for Galio, Kayle, and Twitch. You can get a look at all of these below.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.8 notes based on what’s on the PBE right now (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.8 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.8 is due to go live on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but they usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. We’ll post the exact times here when Riot confirms them closer to launch.

New Champion – Gwen

Gwen, the Hallowed Seamstress

GWEN – STATS

  • Base health – 550
  • Health regeneration – 7
  • Health per level – 90
  • Health regeneration per level – 0.11
  • Base mana – 330
  • Mana per level: 40
  • Base armour – 34
  • Armour per level – 4
  • Base movement speed – 340
  • Attack speed per level – 2.25
  • Base magic resistance – 32
  • Magic resistance per level – 1.25
  • Base attack damage – 63
  • Attack damage per level – 3
  • Attack range – 150


GWEN – ABILITIES 


PASSIVE – A THOUSAND CUTS
  • “Gwen’s Attacks deal an additional (1% + 0.006% AP) Max Health magic damage on hit. Gwen recovers health equal to 70% of the damage this Ability deals to champions.
  • Max damage to monsters: [15-100 +15% AP]. Deals [8-30] bonus damage to minions below 40% health.”

Q – SNIP SNIP!

Mana cost – 40
Cooldown – 6.5/5.75/5/4.25/3.5 seconds

  • Passive: Gwen gains 1 stack when she hits an enemy with an attack (max 4, lasts 6 seconds).
  • Active: Consumes stacks. Gwen snips once for [8/10.75/13.5/16.25/19 +5% AP] magic damage, snips again for each ammo consumed, and then snips an final time for [40/53.75/67.5/81.25/95 +25% AP] magic damage.
  • The centre of each strikes deals true damage instead and applies A Thousand Cuts to enemies hit.

W – HALLOWED MIST

Mana cost – 60
Cooldown – 22/20/18/16/14 seconds

  • “Gwen summons the Hallowed Mist, making her untargetable to all enemies (except towers) outside of the zone for 5 seconds or until she leaves it. While in the Mist, Gwen gains [20 + 5% AP] Armor and Magic Resist.
  • Gwen can Recast this ability once to call the Mist to her. This will automatically Recast the first time Gwen attempts to leave the zone. “

E – SKIP N’ SLASH

Mana cost – 35
Cooldown – 13/12/11/10/9 seconds

  • “Gwen dashes and empowers her Attacks for 4 seconds.
    Empowered Attacks gain 40/50/60/70/80% Attack Speed, [10 +8% AP] on hit magic damage, 100 range, and the first one to hit an enemy refunds 50% of this Ability’s Cooldown.”

R – NEEDLEWORK

Mana cost – 100
Cooldown – 120/100/80 seconds

  • First Cast: Hurl a needle that deals [20/50/80 +8% AP] magic damage, Slows by 40/50/60% for 1.5 seconds, and applies A Thousand Cuts to all enemies. If Gwen hits an enemy with an Attack or Ability within 6 seconds of casting this, she can Recast it (up to 2 additional times.)
  • Second Cast: Fire three needles to deal [60/150/240 +24% AP] magic damage
  • Third Cast: Fire five needles to deal [100/250/400 +40% AP] magic damage
  • Subsequent needle hits on the same unit slow by 15/20/25% instead.
  • Max damage: [180/450/720 +72% AP], plus [900% +5.4% AP]% max health damage from A Thousand Cuts.”

GWEN VO, LORE, AND GAMEPLAY

Here’s Gwen’s VO:

YouTube Thumbnail

And here’s a gameplay preview from Riot giving us a look at Gwen in action:

YouTube Thumbnail

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.8 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

Sett – changed (potentially)

Knuckle Down (Q):
The tooltip for Sett’s Q ability doesn’t appear to now mention the maximum of 400 damage dealt per punch against minions, though it still references monsters.

Item Changes

Chemtech Putrifier

Stats:
Ability Power increased to 55 from 50

League of Legends patch 11.8 – New Champion Skins

New Champion Skins

SPACE GROOVE GWEN – 1350 RP – Gwen’s release skin! 
“It was pretty far out when Gwen applied to be Lux and Samira’s quartermaster—after all, no one else did. Cheerfully sewing good vibes into great clothes, she amplifies disco energy through her nifty threads. Though she’s new to this whole galactic hero gig, one thing’s for sure: no way Gwen lets her friends liberate the galaxy in less-than-stellar outfits.”
YouTube Thumbnail
Here’s the SPACE GROOVE GWEN splash art:
BLACKFROST SION – 1350 RP
YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the BLACKFROST SION splash art:

BLACKFROST VEL’KOZ – 1350 RP

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the BLACKFROST VEL’KOZ splash art:

DRAGONSLAYER GALIO – 1350 RP

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the DRAGONSLAYER GALIO splash art:

DRAGONSLAYER KAYLE – 1350 RP

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the DRAGONSLAYER KAYLE splash art:

DRAGONSLAYER TWITCH – 1530 RP

YouTube Thumbnail

Here’s the DRAGONSLAYER TWITCH splash art:

MISCELLANEOUS CHANGES

ARAM CHANGES

  • Riot has posted previews of some VFX and other changes coming to ARAM with patch 11.8:

That’s it for the tentative League of Legends patch 11.8 notes for now, but keep checking back on them over the coming fortnight as the update’s two-week-long testing cycle will likely see plenty more changes hit the PBE, which we’ll keep this post updated with. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes headed to League, that is? Of course you do.

We also have a handy rundown of the best League of Legends champions to play if you’re a beginner and wanting to get into League, while our sister site The Loadout has a League of Legends ranks guide if you’re looking for tips on how to work your way up those ladders.

