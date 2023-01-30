League of Legends patch 13.3 will buff all-in supports, finally

As enchanter supports continue to dominate the meta, the bot lane’s tankier champions are getting some love in League of Legends patch 13.3, which is set to affect the likes of Thresh, Alistair, and many more. The MOBA‘s new Mythic item, Radiant Virtue, is also getting some much-needed changes – so rejoice, Summoners, patch 13.3 looks to be a good one.

Straight from the mouth of former caster turned League of Legends game designer David ‘Phreak’ Turley, patch 13.3 hones in on tankier supports like Braum and Alistair.

Stating that the “durability update hurt all-in supports in-lane,” he confirms that Riot has chosen to given these champions “better all-in tools,” in an attempt to bring them back to the forefront of the meta alongside the likes of Lulu and Nami.

This is something that, as a player, I agree with entirely. Following the durability patch I have fallen back into just playing enchanters because my main on-hit champions (Rakan and Pyke) have felt a little underpowered. The proposed changes will hopefully bring them back online a little, in turn heralding the end of enchanter domination.

League of Legends patch 13.3 support buffs

Phreak’s proposed changes are listed below, but be aware he is actively looking to collect feedback – specifically from higher level players – so that these changes can be adjusted.

Alistar

Passive – Triumphant Roar

Self-heal adjusted 23-142 >>> 5% max HP (about a 40% buff)

Ally heal adjusted 46-284 >>> 6% of Alistar’s max HP (about a 15% nerf)

Q – Pulverize

Mana cost reduced 55/60/65/70/75 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

AP ratio increased 50% >>> 70%

W – Headbutt

Mana cost reduced 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

AP ratio increased 70% >>> 90%

E – Trample

Mana cost reduced 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

AP ratio increased 40% >>> 70%

Braum

Base HP Regeneration increased 8.5 >>> 10

Base HP increased 610 >>> 640

Passive – Concussive Blows

Target immunity breakpoints lowered 8/6/4 seconds (based on levels 1/7/13) >>> 8/6/4 seconds (based on levels 1/6/11)

Q – Winter’s Bite

Cooldown reduced 10/9/8/7/6 >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

Nautilus

Passive – Staggering Blow

Bonus damage increased 8-110 >>> 14-116 (based on level)

W – Titan’s Wrath

Mana cost reduced 80 >>> 60

Shield increased 40/50/60/70/80 >>> 50/60/70/80/90

E – Riptide

Damage increased 55/85/115/145/175 (+30% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP)

Pantheon

Base attack speed increased 0.644 >>> 0.658

Q – Comet Spear

Mana cost reduced 30 >>> 25

Cooldown reduced 13/11.75/10.5/9.25/8 >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Pyke

Q – Bone Skewer

AD ratio increased 60% >>> 100%

E – Phantom Undertow

Damage increased 105/135/165/195/225 >>> 105/145/185/225/265

Rakan

Q – Gleaming Quill

Damage increased 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP) >>> 70/125/180/235/290 (+90% AP)

Heal increased 30-115 >>> 40-210 (based on level)

W – Battle Dance

AP ratio increased 70% >>> 80%

Thresh

Passive – Damnation

AP and armour per stack increased 1 >>> 1.25

Q – Death Sentence

Damage increased 100/140/180/220/260 (+50% AP) >>> 100/145/190/235/280 (+75% AP)

W – Dark Passage

Cooldown adjusted 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 >>> 21/20/19/18/17 seconds

E – Flay

Cooldown reduced 13/12.25/11.5/10.75/10 >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

AP ratio increased 40% >>> 60%

League of Legends Radiant Virtue changes

The second half of Phreak’s update deals with Radiant Virtue, an item he claims should be a “selfless tank item” that is “team-orientated.” The item is currently performing well at the upper echelons of play given players are playing more cooperatively to win games, instead of trending towards acting selfishly like we see in solo queue (don’t worry, I’m guilty of it too).

In an attempt to re-introduce Radiant Virtue to lower levels, the team has chosen to skew its health regen towards the champion that owns it instead of the surrounding team, increasing its maximum health and total healing when activated – and yes, you now need to activate it.

Guiding Light

Cooldown increased 60 >>> 90 seconds

Maximum HP increase increased 10% >>> 15%

Healing increased 8% max HP over 9 seconds >>> 15% max HP over 8 seconds

No longer provides AH or healing amplification

Activation changed from upon casting ultimate >>> Manual (won’t be on next PBE)

Added Failsafe – Upon taking damage that reduces your HP to or below 15% max HP, automatically activates. This shares the cooldown of the manual activation. (won’t be on next PBE)

Bear in mind that League of Legends patch 13.3 may be delayed given the recent Riot Games hack.