Is League of Legends on Steam? The wildly popular MOBA, League of Legends, pits two teams of five players against each other in an ancient arena, with only the best coming out on top. Riot Games has a bespoke client for the game, but can it also be accessed via Steam?

Can I get League of Legends on Steam?

No, League of Legends is not available to download on Steam. Riot Games has a client, the Riot Client, where all of its games can be accessed.

Using the Riot Client, you can access every live service game that the developer runs, including Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and the hyper-popular FPS game, Valorant.

How to add League of Legends to Steam

While you can’t access the MOBA directly through Steam, you can add the Riot client to your Steam library. Adding the Riot client to your Steam library means that you can launch the client from the same place you access the rest of your games.

Here’s how to add the Riot client to your Steam library:

Launch Steam

Click the ‘Add a Game’ button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Click on ‘Add a Non-Steam Game’ button.

Find the Riot client in your files and click ‘Add’.

