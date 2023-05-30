Legends of Speed codes May 2023

What are the new Legends of Speed codes? Legends of Speed challenges you to become the fastest runner by competing in races across several different maps. It’s one of the most popular games on the Roblox platform, so you may find it difficult to outrun the competition. Thankfully, our Legends of Speed codes can level the playing field and transform you into a speed demon.

Our up-to-date list of active Legends of Speed codes includes bonus Steps, so you can hit the ground running in one of the best Roblox games around. We’ve also got a treasure trove of Gems to redeem to help you purchase your very own pet. Before you take the leap, be sure to check out the best Roblox music codes to get you pumped ahead of your next race. Without further ado, here are the latest Legends of Speed codes.

New Legends of Speed codes

Here are the latest Legends of Speed codes:

SPRINT250 – 250 Steps

– 250 Steps hyper250 – 250 Steps

– 250 Steps racer300 – 300 Steps

– 300 Steps launch200 – 200 Gems

– 200 Gems sparkles300 – 300 Gems

– 300 Gems legends500 – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems speedchampion000 – 5,000 Gems

How do I redeem Legends of Speed codes?

Redeeming Legends of Speed codes is incredibly straightforward, so follow these step-by-step instructions to receive your items in a flash:

Launch Legends of Speed from its official Roblox page

Press the blue button labeled ‘Codes’ on the right-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste your Legends of Speed codes into the redemption box

Hit enter to successfully redeem your freebies

How do I get more Legends of Speed codes?

The best place to acquire Legends of Speed codes is right here at PCGamesN, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly. The latest Legends of Speed codes typically appear on the Scriptbloxian Twitter page and YouTube channel but we recommend leaving us to do all the heavy lifting so that you can focus on beating the competition. Dedicated racers may also wish to join the official Scriptbloxian Studios group on Roblox to unlock the exclusive in-game rewards chest.

With these Legends of Speed codes under your belt, you’ll be doing victory laps in the racing game in no time. If you’re a die-hard Robloxian, then be sure to redeem the latest Roblox promo codes before they expire, as well as the latest Anime Adventures codes, Doors codes, and Slayers Unleashed codes if you’d prefer to dip into something new.