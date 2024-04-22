The Lenovo Legion Go just hit its lowest ever price, but be quick

As prices begin to tumble on handheld gaming PCs, this Lenovo Legion Go deal signals the cheapest price ever for this console in North America, and this time it’s Amazon bringing the savings.

One of the best handheld gaming PCs, the Lenovo Legion Go is notorious for its giant 8.8-inch 1600p screen, compared to the subtler 7.4-inch and 7-inch offerings from the Steam Deck OLED and ROG Ally respectively. What’s more, this handheld can now be yours for its lowest ever price, although you’ll need to grab it quick.

The price of the Legion Go AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme 512GB model hasn’t often dropped below its $699 MSRP. In fact, the most recent example of this happening was in a deal only available through Lenovo directly. This offer saved you $50 on the total price of both storage options, but now Amazon has beaten even this deal.

A Legion Go can now be yours for $629.99, a huge $70 saving on the 512GB Z1 Extreme model. If you need the additional comfort of a 1TB storage capacity, that model is currently also on sale at Best Buy for $699.99, giving you a $50 saving over the $749.99 MSRP.

It’s not just the giant screen that helps the Legion Go stand out, however, because it also has removable controllers similar to those found on a Nintendo Switch. Going one step further, one of these controllers can be transformed into a vertical mouse, allowing for a unique way to play your favorite games on the stunning 144Hz screen.

If you’re keen to try and win a gaming handheld instead, we’re running a competition in partnership with Wired Productions and you can win a Steam Deck OLED, perfect for playing the latest and greatest indie games.