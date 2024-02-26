Lenovo Legion Go price cut in North America, but not for long

We recently saw a huge Lenovo Legion Go deal go live in Europe, and posited that this was a good sign that more sales, or even a complete MSRP drop, was on the way. Well, less than a week later, a price cut has landed for the Legion Go in the US and Canada, and while it isn’t quite the extreme deal we saw in Germany, it still gets you $50 off the current retail price.

As one of the best handheld gaming PCs, the Lenovo Legion Go stands out from the crowd thanks to its unmissable 8.8-inch 1600p display and Nintendo Switch-esque detachable controllers. This deal lowers the price to $649.99 for the 512GB model and $699.99 for the 1TB version, with both deals ending on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The first sign of the deal was caught on The Game Awards Twitter (X) account, which has done plenty to promote gaming handhelds in the past, including multiple giveaways over the last two years for the Steam Deck LCD, Steam Deck OLED, and Legion Go.

While the deal only gives you $50 off, it shows that brands are being more active with pricing at the moment. That’s no surprise, given that the MSI Claw is about to launch at the same price point as the Legion Go and ROG Ally, despite MSI claiming it has more power, thanks to its Intel Core Ultra APU.

We’ve yet to see any major activity from Asus regarding the ROG Ally price, and handhelds from Eastern manufacturers, such as Ayaneo and OneXPlayer, tend to exist in a separate pricing bubble.

That being said, one brand with no intention of moving its price is Valve, and that’s because it still leads the market with the lowest MSRP, despite having the most recognizable and successful product lineup.

We expect the Steam Deck OLED will continue to be in high demand, meaning no price cut or discount is necessary, as it will simply put a strain on manufacturing, which can be dicey at the best of times.

When the MSI Claw drops, we expect to see more price movement in the form of time-limited discounts, but Asus and Lenovo will struggle to maintain the current MSRPs for their devices if the Claw lives up to MSI’s claims.

Keen to know more about what MSI has planned? Check out our MSI Claw preview from CES, where we got a look at the next gaming handheld that’s coming to market this year.