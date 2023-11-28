What are the Lethal Company system requirements? Who would have thought being made to collect scrap on abandoned moons would be so much fun? Lethal Company is the latest indie hit to send the PC gaming community crazy, and you’ll be glad to know it won’t take a futuristic gaming PC to run it.

Following in the footsteps of Dead by Daylight and Phasmophobia, Lethal Company has put gamers on notice with its dystopian feel and horror elements. It’s already proving to be a great party game to play with friends, and with a few more updates it could be considered one of the best horror games on PC.

The Lethal Company minimum requirements are easily achieved by any gaming laptop or PC from the last ten years. You will only need an Intel Core i5 7400 CPU. No AMD equivalent is given in the official requirements, but we recommend anything above an AMD Ryzen 5 1400.

On the graphics card front, you only need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050. Once again, no AMD option is listed, but we recommend the AMD R9 270X. Most custom or pre-built PCs from the last decade will clear these specs with ease.

No RAM requirements are given for Lethal Company, but based on the other specifications, we suggest that 4GB is a bare minimum, with 8GB being ideal.

Minimum OS Windows 10 64-bit GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

AMD R9 270X CPU Intel Core i5 7400

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM 4GB Storage 1GB

There are currently no Lethal Company recommended specs due to the simple graphical nature of the game. Having hardware that is greater than the minimum requirements may improve your performance, but visually, the game is currently capped until a graphical overhaul is done, which is very unlikely to happen any time soon.

The Lethal Company download size sits at a mere 1GB. There is also no requirement to run the game from an SSD, so a standard mechanical HDD will suffice.

If you need help in Lethal Company, we have a guide to all monsters and creatures, and how to survive them. Likewise, if you keep getting caught out, we can teach you how to disable turrets and prevent any failed expeditions.

