Save big on this Logitech PC steering wheel, but only if you’re quick

If you’re tired of playing racing games with a standard controller, we’ve got the perfect steering wheel deal for you. The Logitech G920 is currently available for $229.95, saving you over $70 against the MSRP.

In the G920, Logitech created one of the best PC steering wheels for its price range, and even at its full MSRP it was a great investment to make if you’re mad about playing the best racing games on PC.

The savings are available on Amazon in the United States and United Kingdom, although the MSRP in the UK is much higher at £349.99 with the sale price being £239. Either way, the savings are huge on both sides of the Atlantic, and you’ll be getting unbelievable value with the current limited-time deal.

For comparison, I recently reviewed the Thrustmaster T128 and found that for $199, it was a great bit of kit to get started with. The Logitech G920 is a natural step up from this, offering a larger three-piece pedal set and a much more detailed design to the steering wheel, including a stitched leather cover.

If you want to add to what comes in the box, you can buy the Logitech G Driving Force Shifter, which is compatible with the G920, G923, and G29 wheels. Even better, it’s also on sale, down to $49.99 from $59.99. This means you can get a great steering wheel, pedals, and shifter all for less than the original MSRP of the G920.

Again, this deal on the G Driving Force Shifter is also running in the UK, with it being reduced to £39.37 down from £54.99. With prices like these, there’s never been a better time to get started with your sim racing journey.

If you’d rather trade a steering wheel for flight controls, we also have a list of the best PC joysticks so you can immerse yourself in the best flying games on PC.