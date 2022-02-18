When are the Lost Ark daily and weekly reset times?

Wondering about the Lost ark reset times? Resets – whether daily or weekly – are a staple of MMO life. Some games reset their whole servers every day, although you’ll find the most common occurrence are things like quests or instances resetting instead. Lost Ark is proving a hit new MMO game with western players, and as its content schedule is relatively new to most people, there’s a lot you may not know about what the reset cadence for the online game is.

Luckily that’s where we come in. There’s more and more information emerging about when things go through a reset cycle, so we’ll be able to tell you what to look out for. This information is especially important once you hit level 50 and are having to grind through the endgame content to get those valuable materials to improve your gear score and Lost Ark engravings.

We’re not specifically talking about Lost Ark server resets here – as the game tries to cope with what’s looking like unprecedented demand in places like Europe, the servers have yet to settle into a truly standardised maintenance pattern yet. But aside from that, here’s everything we know about Lost Ark daily and weekly server reset times.

Lost Ark reset times

In-game content in Lost Ark is split between daily and weekly reset cadences, however the reset time is the same regardless.

The Lost Ark reset time is:

For the North America East servers, it’s 5AM EST

For the North America West servers, it’s 2AM PT

For the EU Central and EU West servers, it’s 10AM GMT / 11AM CET

For the South American servers, it’s 7AM BRT

We’ve outlined below what content resets to what timetable.

Lost Ark weekly resets

The weekly Lost Ark reset day is Thursday, with the specific time as outlined above. The following in-game content resets on a weekly basis:

Weekly Una’s tasks

Abyssal dungeons

Chaos exchanges

Guardian raids

Cube dungeons

PvP weekly quests

Chaos dungeons

Ghost ships

Some merchants also refresh stock on a weekly basis

According to YouTuber Kibbles, store items that are listed as ‘weekly’ do not reset during the same window. Guild weekly tasks also seem to reset at a different time on Thursdays.

LOST ARK Daily resets

The following in-game content resets on a daily basis:

Daily Una’s Tasks

Chaos gates

World bosses

Guardian raids (you can do two per day)

Chaos dungeons (You can do two per day)

Voyage cooperative missions

If you’re a member of a guild, you can also donate 6,000 silver once per day via the guild menu in exchange for bloodstones. Rapport actions are also something you can consider doing on a daily basis.

Aside from that, there are the Adventure islands. These appear on timers through-out the day, and you can easily look up when the next one is coming. You can only complete one per day on a weekday, and two per day on a weekend.

That's everything we know about Lost Ark reset times.