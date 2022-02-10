Lost Ark servers – server list, transfers, and cross server content

So you want to know about Lost Ark servers? They say the most stressful decision in any MMO game is deciding which character class to pick first, but really it’s choosing which server to jump into. This is especially important when you’re planning to play a game with friends – you’ll want to make sure you’re all playing on the same server.

So while you may already know which Lost Ark class you want to try out first, you’ll need to nail your server choice. If you are playing with friends, it might be worth sharing the server list with them so you can have a conversation about it. Note that North America is split into two region groupings, and the east coast possesses more server options than the west coast. Europe has the largest selection of servers, and there are a couple of South American server options as well.

We’ve put together this guide so you can see what the current server list is, how to check your server’s status, as well as other commonly asked questions such as whether you can change a character’s server and which content can be played across servers. Enjoy!

Lost Ark server list

Here is the complete list of Lost Ark servers available:

West North America

Mari

Akkan

Valtan

Enviska

East North America

Azena

Avesta

Ladon

Una

Galatur

Kharmine

Regulus

Karta

Central Europa

Neria

Calvasus

Asta

Sceptrum

Kadan

Thirain

Wei

Procyon

Trixion

Zinnervale

Slen

South America

Kazeros

Agaton

Last Ark server status and maintenance

Currently, server resets occur at 1am server time. If you want to check the status of your server, you can go to the official Lost Ark server status page, which will tell you if servers are fine, busy, completely full, or undergoing maintenance.

Can you change servers in Lost Ark?

At the time of writing, you can’t move characters from one server to another in Lost Ark. While each character you create on your account can be tied to its own choice of server, once that choice has been made it cannot be undone.

Lost Ark cross server content

As a general rule of thumb, you can’t play with friends or other players on different servers to you. That being said, the game does have some cross-server functionality, provided the other server is in the same region as the one your character is located on.

According to the official Lost Ark forums, you can do the following with players on other servers:

Raids

Dungeons

The Cube

Platinum Fields

Buy/Sell via Auction House

Boss Rush

Ranked PvP Arena

There are a bunch of resources that are also tied to an account, and not to a specific character or server. Lost Ark gold is one of them, and Lost Ark Power Pass tokens are also account specific. The other cross-server resources include:

Shilling

Bond Stones

Rift Shards

Pirate Coins

Special Voyage Tokens

Estate Tokens

Meanwhile general open world play, islands, strongholds and things like Life Skills are locked to the server your character is on. Your friends list is also server specific, but there is something called ‘Groupfinder’ you can use to set up pre-made parties so you can do instanced raids and dungeons with friends on other servers.

Related: Find out about Lost Ark Founder’s Packs

That’s everything you need to know about Lost Ark servers. The Lost Ark free-to-play release date is coming up soon, so you might want to start thinking about which one to join right away, although it will largely depend on what the Lost Ark server queues end up looking like.