The best Marvel Snap Death deck is a hot topic right now, because Death is one of the most powerful cards in the game assuming you can reduce her cost enough to allow her to be played. Death costs nine energy by default, which is too expensive on the face of it since a standard game only goes up to turn six, but her effect is that she costs one less per card destroyed. So, short of Lamentis-1 occurring in every match, how do you take advantage of Death and destroy effects?

It’s actually a fairly simple and common archetype in the card game, provided you’re lucky enough to pull Death in pool three or buy her from the token shop. There are plenty of cards that synergise with the destroy mechanic in-game – Carnage, Deathlok, and Killmonger come to mind – and plenty of others that can support Death, making her one of the best Marvel Snap decks overall. Here’s the best Death deck list and some tips for playing it.

Best Death deck list

The best Marvel Snap Death deck list is:

Nova

The Hood

Yondu

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Mysterio

Deathlok

Killmonger

Wave

Aero

Magneto

Death

The general premise here is to get Death as cheap as possible. Turns one through three will typically look like any of your one-cost cards first, followed by Bucky or Mysterio on turn two, then Carnage or Deathlok on turn three. However, if you don’t have Bucky or Mysterio but you do have Carnage in-hand, you can always play Carnage on turn two.

Wave is best served by waiting till turn five, because reducing the cost of all your cards to four – plus Death’s automatic reduction – means you can play Death alongside either Aero or Magneto on turn six for up to 24 power. Killmonger is an alternative way of destroying your one-cost cards, especially Nova for that board-wide +1 buff, but if your opponent is playing any form of Zoo deck, a reliable strategy for more cubes is to save Killmonger till the end as a surprise.

Here are the key interactions in the deck:

Play Carnage into a lane with any of Nova/The Hood/Yondu/Bucky Barnes/Mysterio clone.

Wave on turn five to enable Death plus Magneto or Aero on the final turn.

Killmonger is a Carnage back-up for the one-cost cards, or a tech card against your opponent.

Deathlok also works instead of Carnage.

Death deck alternatives

Death and Wave are vital for this deck, but if you’re missing some of the other pool three cards such as The Hood, Aero, or Magneto, here are some alternatives to consider including:

Deadpool

Arnim Zola

Knull

Taskmaster

Squirrel Girl

She-Hulk

Now you’re caught up with the best Death deck, why not try out some of the other most powerful cards in the free PC game right now, like our Marvel Snap Wong deck or our Marvel Snap Silver Surfer deck? Alternatively, our Marvel Snap Zabu deck utilises the January season pass card.