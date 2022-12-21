You’ve almost certainly come across the best Marvel Snap Wong deck while playing lately, because this under-statted card with a powerful ability is the star of the show here. Surrounded by other powerful cards such as White Tiger, Black Panther, and Odin, the aim of the game is to flood your board with tigers and panthers as far as the eye can see.

One of the best card games of all time and undoubtedly one of the best free PC games this year, Wong is arguably deserving of a spot in the best Marvel Snap decks list. There are plenty of cards with on reveal abilities in the game, but which ones make it into this deck to support Wong? Here’s the best Marvel Snap Wong deck right now.

Best Wong deck list

The best Marvel Snap Wong deck list is:

Ebony Maw

Iceman

Psylocke

Ironheart

Storm

Wolfsbane

Wong

Black Panther

White Tiger

Arnim Zola

Odin

Doctor Doom

There’s one main combo in this deck, and as you’d expect, it revolves around playing Wong as early as possible. If you manage to get Psylocke down on turn two, you can play Wong on turn three, followed by any combination of Wolfsbane, Ironheart, Black Panther, White Tiger, Arnim Zola, and Doctor Doom. Throw Odin into the mix to trigger all the on reveal abilities again.

If you don’t draw Wong, you can see success by placing Black Panther alone at a location, followed by Arnim Zola to create two 16-power Black Panthers at the other locations. Odin can also trigger any of the on reveal abilities in the deck, including Iceman, Wolfsbane, and Ironheart again without Wong if needed.

These are the key interactions in the best Wong deck:

Play Ebony Maw and/or Storm early when you know you can either trigger White Tiger’s ability multiple times, or play Arnim Zola on Black Panther.

Psylocke on turn two then Wong on turn three.

If you don’t draw Psylocke, play Ironheart or Wolfsbane followed by Wong, White Tiger, and Odin.

Wong followed by any combination of Black Panther, White Tiger, Doctor Doom, Arnim Zola, and Odin.

Wong deck alternatives

Missing some of the Marvel Snap pool three cards required to make this Wong Reveal deck work? Wong is mandatory, as you’d expect, as is White Tiger, Odin, and Psylocke, but here are some alternatives to consider including for some of the other cards in the deck:

Juggernaut

Gambit

Absorbing Man

Mister Negative

Gamora

Leader

Now you’re ready to play with the best Wong deck, why not check out our lists for the best Silver Surfer deck and the best Patriot deck? We also have all the details on the next Marvel Snap season, set to introduce Zabu to the game.