Today’s free game from the Epic Store is set in 2033

Epic’s 15 days of free PC games for the holidays continues today with Metro 2033 Redux, the FPS game set in the Moscow underground. You can pick up a free copy this first chapter of the Metro trilogy over at the Epic Store until tomorrow’s mystery game is unveiled.

Metro 2033 is based on the novel of the same name by Dmitry Glukhovsky, and it follows Artyom, a survivor of a nuclear war that engulfed the world, as he navigates the factions and hazards that have grown in the Moscow subway system over the course of two decades since the nuclear apocalypse. Artyom finds that he’s able to communicate with mysterious and powerful beings known as the Dark Ones, and he’s drawn into the effort to destroy the creatures.

It’s one of the more thrilling shooter campaigns out there, and the Redux version, which uses the updated version of the 4A engine used in the sequel, Metro: Last Light, introduces a host of improvements and visual enhancements to the 2010 original.

Here’s the 2014 trailer for the Metro Redux package, which includes the DLC and Metro: Last Light.

The latest chapter in the Metro trilogy, Metro Exodus, launched somewhat controversially as one of the first Epic Games Store exclusives, but has since arrived on Steam.

Epic is keeping us guessing as to what tomorrow’s game will be, but the wrapping paper is green and it has a gold ribbon. The paper also has a pattern that features aviator sunglasses on it – make of that what you will.