Microsoft Flight Simulator’s big US world update has arrived

Microsoft Flight Simulator has gradually seen more detail added to its comprehensive world map – sure, you could fly anywhere when it launched, but developer Asobo Studio has been filling in that massive world map with interesting details since then. The latest patch, World Update II, adds a bevy of newly detailed locations to the United States, as well as some welcome fixes and tweaks.

World Update II updates elevation maps and a significant amount of aerial imagery for Flight Simulator’s rendition of the US. If you’ve ever flown Delta, you’ll be pleased to learn that Atlanta International Airport has been updated, along with Friday Harbor on Washington State’s San Juan Island, Dallas/Fort Worth International, and New York Stewart International.

There’s a host of points of interest updates included in this patch, which are listed below. A couple notable sites you might like to visit include the gigantic Mackinac suspension bridge that connects greater Michigan to its upper peninsula; Fort Knox and the Treasury Department’s gold repository in Kentucky, and the massive Hoover Dam, which you may remember from climactic scene of Fallout: New Vegas.

I’ll be keen to check out the updated version of Niagara Falls, which were awfully confusing looking when Flight Simulator first came out.

The patch also makes several performance enhancements, improves the general handling and flight model for all planes, fixes a “fuel consumption issue” on the Boeing 747-8 and Airbus A320neo airliners, and several other areas – which you can read all about over at the official site.

Here’s the list of newly enhanced landmarks:

Chimney Rock

Crazy Horse Memorial

Pilgrim Monument, Provincetown MA

Fort Jefferson

Washington Monument, Washington DC

Capitol, Washington DC

White House, Washington DC

Wright Brothers National Memorial

Mount Rushmore

Biltmore Estate

Devils Tower

New River Gorge Bridge

United States National Arboretum

Bixby Creek Bridge

Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Mackinac Bridge

Navajo Bridge

Astoria-Megler Bridge

U.S. Grant Bridge

Lowry Avenue Bridge

Lewis and Clark Bridge

The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge

Fort Knox

Monument Rocks National Natural

Coronado Heights Castle

Ellis County Courthouse

Monument Valley

Yosemite El Capitan

Cliff Palace, Mesa Verde, Colorado

Shiprock, New Mexico

Haystack Rock at Canon, Oregon

Half Dome, Yosemite

Dworshak Dam

Hoover Dam

Oroville Dam

Alcatraz (water tower and lighthouse only)

Fort McHenry, Baltimore

Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls

Glen Canyon Dam

Las Vegas Strip (Night)

Confederation Bridge

Johnson Space Center Houston (visitor’s center)

Kennedy Space Center Florida (visitors center)

Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (memorial site)

Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii

National Radio Astronomy Observatory

Gulf of Mexico, Oil Rigs

Airport Graveyard, Tucson

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the best simulation games you can play on PC – but there are plenty more. Check the link to read about some of our other favourites.