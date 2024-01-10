Minecraft Legends is officially dead, but new games may replace it

Minecraft Legends has sadly met its end it seems as Mojang now reveals that its spin-off strategy game is no longer receiving any new updates. It feels like Legends only just launched with its recent 2023 release, subsequent DLC drops, and patches. Despite its young age and “various tweaks” though, the unique genre mashup has reached its end, possibly making way for new beginnings as other games set in the iconic blocky green Minecraft universe may come.

When Minecraft Legends first came to fruition last year, I hoped it would live up to its namesake sandbox game more than other spin-off entries from Mojang such as Minecraft Dungeons. While it didn’t, I still got a good few fun hours out of the action strategy experience. It’s a solid 7/10, as our own Minecraft Legends review details. It looks like we won’t see any new content push that rating up or down in the future though, as Mojang officially says that development on Legends is ending.

Mojang explains that the team is “now going to take a step back from development,” with no more “new content” planned for Legends. This news comes a little over a month after the game’s latest and “biggest” update which brought “a host of enhancements” and less than a year after the Minecraft Legends release date. While there won’t be any more DLC or expansive patches, Mojang writes “the fun doesn’t stop here.”

“Our existing Lost Legends challenges will remain available for free, and you’ll still be able to reap the rewards if you claim victory,” the dev says. Mojang also explains that it will “continue to offer technical support to players” and “won’t be removing any functionalities or features from the game.” Minecraft Legends multiplayer, including both co-op and PvP, is also here to stay.

The dev’s announcement offers some hope for a new Minecraft game as well, albeit very vaguely. Mojang declares that it’s “going to continue exploring the types of games we’re passionate about,” and reveals that the team will now focus on “bringing new experiences to the Minecraft universe.” I’m personally hopeful for something more sandbox-aligned. I feel like the Minecraft universe could allow for the perfect farming sim, with more personable villagers and perhaps a bit of story.

If you’re like me and you prefer the original Mojang game yourself, then you should check out a few of our favorite Minecraft mods for some new ways to spice the base experience up for free. Alternatively, you can take a look through some of the most stunning Minecraft texture packs to give your game an aesthetically pleasing, fresh breath of life.

