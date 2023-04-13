Is Minecraft Legends Steam Deck compatible?

We've delved into whether you can play Minecraft Legends on Steam Deck, as the blocky strategy spinoff is available via Valve's PC storefront.

Minecraft Legends Steam Deck: Clip from trailer with player and fox on Steam Deck screen

Published:

Is Minecraft Legends Steam Deck compatible? If you’re a big fan of building things out of blocks and digging holes, you’re likely wondering whether Minecraft Legends works on the portable powerhouse. While you won’t find the original on Valve’s PC storefront, we’ve got good news for anyone planning to play the upcoming action strategy game on the go.

Before stepping foot on any biome, we’d suggest checking out Minecraft Legends system requirements. The cuboid caper looks to be fairly lightweight, but having a glance will provide some reassurance. Sure, your Steam Deck probably won’t blow up like a creeper, but mismatched specs may hamper your ability to boost fps using the handheld PC.

Minecraft Legends Steam Deck: Clip of player on horse from trailer surrounded by villagers

Yes, Minecraft Legends should be Steam Deck compatible, but we’re still waiting for Valve’s Verified seal of approval. It’s worth noting that if you’re planning on playing the game using Microsoft’s subscription service, you’ll need to learn how to get Xbox Game Pass on Steam Deck, as you can still access your free copy using the cloud.

Given that Minecraft Legends recommended specs include an AMD iGPU, it feels like the Deck’s APU should be fair well. Of course, if you’re planning on using the best Steam Deck dock, Valve’s mini PC may struggle to pump out enough frames to higher-resolution monitors, playing on the go should be a breeze for the handheld.

We’ve already spent some time in Mojang’s strategy spinoff, and our Minecraft Legends preview calls it the next Game Pass co-op classic. Thankfully, the official Minecraft Legends release date isn’t far away, so you’ll be able to protect the Overword from Pinglins soon enough.

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of their old retro gaming PC, but is happy to ditch the retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia and AMD graphics card shenanigans. They've also got a soft spot for the Steam Deck and will probably spend the rest of 2023 repeatedly playing the Dead Space Remake. In a past freelance life, Phil whipped up various guides, features, and more for TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, and Den of Geek.

