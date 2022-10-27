Minecraft 1.20 update features in October Minecraft Now – how to watch

The Minecraft 1.20 update will be introducing a huge swathe of new things to the sandbox game but, as it stands, we don’t know a huge amount about it. Thankfully though, October’s Minecraft Now stream is about to happen, and will be talking all about the new update.

Theoretically, whatever does get shown off in the Minecraft 1.20 update could well be coming to any upcoming Minecraft snapshots thanks to the new toggle feature that was recently added. That means that, while we may be a way off from the actual release, you could potentially mess around with new Minecraft mobs like the sniffer sooner than you’d expect.

October’s Minecraft Now will be showing on October 27 at 5 pm BST (9am PT / 12pm ET), which makes it either excellent dinnertime watching, or a good chance to tune in on your way back from work. The official Minecraft Twitter account stated that it would be “all about Minecraft 1.20,” but we’d be a little surprised to see nothing else in the stream. There are usually some cool behind-the-scenes interviews too, so it’s definitely worth watching if you’re a fan.

Watch Minecraft Now October 2022

You can check out the stream for yourself below:

Ideally today we’ll get a title, a few more features outside of the mobs, and maybe some news on missing things that players were hoping for like fireflies. We’ll have to wait and see, but we’ll make sure to pick out the most exciting bits and bobs tomorrow for you if you don’t get a chance to actually watch the stream. Also, the clocks are changing this weekend. It’s not relevant to Minecraft now, but any reminder is a good reminder.

In Minecraft-relevant articles, we’ve collated some of the best Minecraft mods around for you. We’ve also got a nice little gallery of some of the best Minecraft builds too.