Want to make a Minecraft armor stand? If you need a place to hang up your armor after a long day of slaying creepers and exploring the Nether, a Minecraft armor stand looks and acts the part.

It’s technically an entity, meaning it obeys the laws of gravity in Minecraft and waits patiently for you to return home like some sort of armor butler. As your armor stand is an entity it can be moved as such, and can be pushed by pistons, bounced on slime and honey blocks, dragged by a fishing rod, and pulled along by flowing water. We, however, prefer not to torture our armor stand and instead prop it up in the entrance of our Minecraft house or keep it standing with our Minecraft anvil, grindstone, and blast furnace for easy access. You can even use your armor stand for display purposes, to just show off to visitors or create some knight figures for your Minecraft castle.

Minecraft armor stands not only hold armor, but can be used as a trophy case for your Minecraft mob heads, or even to store pumpkins. Here’s how to create a Minecraft armor stand using sticks and smooth stone slab.

Minecraft armor stand recipe

To create a Minecraft armor stand you’ll need the below items. Armor stands can also be found in village armorer houses in the Taiga biome and can be broken by attacking them twice.

Sticks x 6

Smooth stone slab x 1

In your crafting grid, simply place three sticks along the top row, one in the centre of the middle row, and the remaining two sticks either side of the smooth stone slab in the bottom row.

That's how you create a Minecraft armor stand, and now you've got somewhere to adorn your battle garments