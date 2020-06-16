Back to Top

Minecraft netherite: effects and how to make netherite

Everything you need to know about Minecraft’s new high-level material

minecraft-netherite

What is Minecraft netherite? The latest material in Minecraft is available as part of the 1.16 update and you can find it in the deepest depths of the Nether…right? Yes, and you can also make it from a new ore called ancient debris, here’s how.

Netherite isn’t for the faint-hearted, it’s a high-level material and you better believe it does something special worth venturing through a Minecraft Nether portal for. You can use it to update your diamond gear, but instead of diamond+ it’s a whole new thing by itself, opening up possibilities for netherite items, gear, tools, weapons, and more.

Unfortunately you’ll have to take a trip to the Nether to find this material. Although you can craft it yourself, you’ll have to use ancient debris which you can find lurking in one of the Nether’s many biomes, all part of the Minecraft Nether update. Here’s how to make netherite in Minecraft, along with netherite effects, and why it’s so much better than diamonds.

How to make netherite in Minecraft

Here’s what you’ll need for the Minecraft netherite recipe:

  • Nether Scrap x 4
  • Gold Ingots x 4

Simply place these ingredients in a crafting table and it’ll make a netherite ingot. If you’re wondering how to create nether scrap, you’ll need to first mine ancient debris in the Nether and use a Minecraft blast furnace to refine it into nether scrap.

Minecraft netherite effects

So what can you do with your new netherite in Minecraft? All netherite items float, handy for traversing Minecraft’s lava filled underworld, and it means any items you create won’t sink – so you can just watch them float away instead.

Netherite items are an upgrade from diamond, they have a high enchantment value for using on a Minecraft enchantment table, the tools work faster, too, and are more durable. Netherite weapons also deal more damage and netherite armour has a higher toughness and lasts longer than your average diamond gear. If you’re dressed in your netherite fineries, you’ll barely get knocked back when hit. That’s an added benefit of this cool new material, especially if you’re preparing to take on the Minecraft wither boss and need some extra padding.

