Minecraft blast furnace recipe: how to use a blast furnace in Minecraft

If you need a Minecraft blast furnace for all your smelting needs, you’ve come to the right place. Creating a blast furnace in Minecraft is the first step towards being able to melt down your old gear into iron ingots, which you can use to craft other items, such as a Minecraft anvil or Minecraft grindstone.

Blast furnaces can be found in Minecraft villages in armorer houses. If there isn’t a villager armorer using a blast furnace as their job site block, then any villager Minecraft mob can change their profession to armorer.

This Minecraft block works at double the speed of a regular furnace and can be used to smelt ores, iron armour, and tools. To create a blast furnace you’ll first need to craft a normal furnace – you can do this by using eight pieces of Cobblestone in the crafting grid. Now you’ve got your furnace, here’s the rest of the Minecraft blast furnace recipe and what you can do with it when it’s all fired up and ready to go.

Minecraft blast furnace recipe

To create a Minecraft blast furnace, you’ll need the following ingredients.

Iron ingot x 5

Furnace x 1

Smooth stone x 3

Pull up the crafting grid and place the furnace in the centre of the grid. Place two iron ingots either side of the furnace and the remaining three in the top row. Place the three smooth stones along the bottom row and now you’re ready to craft a blasting furnace.

How to use a blast furnace in Minecraft

You can use a Minecraft blast furnace to smelt ore blocks, tools, and armour – as well as gold or chainmail. To use the blast furnace you’ll need to place the item and fuel onto the blast furnace to change the state to ‘lit’. The item on the blast furnace will be smelted twice as fast a regular furnace, but fuel used on the blast furnace will also be used at double the rate. You can collect the smelted item from the block, by selecting ‘use item’.

Using a Minecraft blast furnace on a block of ore, will melt it down to iron ingots quickly and efficiently, so you can use it for your other crafting needs whether that’s using an enchantment table or creating a Minecraft banner for your shield.