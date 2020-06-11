Minecraft grindstone recipe: how to use a grindstone in Minecraft

What is the Minecraft grindstone recipe? If you need to repair your items quickly then here’s a quick guide to crafting a Minecraft grindstone and how it differs to a Minecraft anvil and enchanting table.

A Minecraft grindstone is a type of block that is naturally generated in Minecraft villages, specifically in the village blacksmiths. To use a Minecraft grindstone, you’ll need to combine two items of the same type, forging a new item with the combined durability plus 5% up to the maximum durability of that item type. Both items are consumed in the process and all enchantments are removed, returning the enchantment cost to you in the form of experience points.

A Minecraft grindstone can also be used to remove all non-curse enchantments from a single item. Simply place your enchanted item in either input slot and it will disenchant. The Minecraft grindstone will also remove any prior work penalty from items, except cursed items.

Minecraft grindstone recipe

To craft a grindstone in Minecraft, you’ll need the following:

2 x sticks

2 x wooden planks

1 x stone slab

Place the two sticks in the left and right corners of the top row, with the stone slab in the middle of the top row, and then place the two planks in the left and right of the middle row. If you haven’t used stone slabs before, you can create these by using a Minecraft blast furnace and cobblestone.

Minecraft grindstone vs anvil

An anvil will also repair your items, but you can also combine enchantments and rename items, so if you want enchantments to remain, then we recommend using an anvil. Or, if you just want to enchant away and don’t need to repair your items, an enchantment table is the best tool.

That’s how to use a Minecraft grindstone, if you want somewhere to store your grindstone, check out these cool Minecraft house ideas and Minecraft farm designs, as well as the best Minecraft seeds to find villages for your repairing needs.