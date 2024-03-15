Minecraft developer Mojang warns its players who are on PC to not update Minecraft via the Xbox app, else there’s a chance your worlds might be lost. The all-conquering sandbox game, which still eclipses even GTA 5 as the top-selling game ever as we look towards the arrival of Rockstar’s GTA 6, remains one of the most popular games around and is available to subscribers of Microsoft’s Game Pass service, so if you’re playing it through the Xbox app then you’ll want to take this advice into account.

More than a decade since its launch, Minecraft remains one of the best PC games ever – and will likely continue to do so thanks to continued official updates from Mojang alongside a stack of community created content. While the best Minecraft mods bring all manner of additional features, you’ll still want to stay up to date with the regular update schedule. Right now, however, you might want to hold off on that.

“Do not update Minecraft through the Xbox app on PC. If you do, your worlds may be lost,” the Mojang Status account writes via X (formerly Twitter). “We recommend that you run the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC before installing the Minecraft update.” Obviously with how much time and effort players put into making the best Minecraft maps, you’ll want to ensure you don’t lose all that hard work.

Microsoft moderator ‘Mister Rush’ explains that using the repair tool “updates the Gaming Services to version 19.87.13001.0, which will avoid the update error.” To do this, you’ll want to launch the Xbox app via PC, click on your profile picture, select ‘support,’ then ‘gaming services repair tool,’ and finally ‘start troubleshooting.’

Given that Minecraft is one of the best games on Xbox Game Pass, many players are likely to be playing it through the Xbox app, which will typically try to auto-update your games. You’ll want to ensure that you follow the process to use the Gaming Services Repair Tool when you get the chance, then – and be sure to back up your saves when you can.

