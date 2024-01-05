The best games on Xbox Game Pass January 2024

What are the best games on Game Pass? Trawling through the hundreds of games in your Game Pass subscription can, understandably, feel a little overwhelming. Game Pass is a great deal, with hundreds of games at your fingertips for a fairly low monthly cost, but, if you’re anything like us, you might get lost in the choice and wind up not playing anything. Thankfully, we’re here to help you discover some of the shiniest Game Pass gems.

Luckily, you can search by genre on the official Xbox Game Pass site, so if there’s something specific you have in mind, you can at least narrow your choices down. If you’re unsure and just want to try something new, then we think these are just some of the best that the gaming subscription has to offer right now, whether you’re looking for horror games, farming games, or short, easy to complete story games, we’ve got them all, so try some of these best Game Pass games – you’ve got nothing to lose.

The best games on Game Pass in January 2024 are:

Amnesia The Bunker

Genre: Horror

Time to complete: 5-12 hours

One of the PCGamesN top ten of 2023, Amnesia: The Bunker comes pretty highly recommended by us, so is naturally one of our go-tos on Game Pass. And, if you’ve never played any of the series before, every single one of Frictional’s Amnesia games are on Game Pass, for a total of around 20 – 40 hours of gameplay. Amnesia: The Bunker is the most recent, released in June 2023, and is a tense, dark experience set in a WW1 bunker. One of the greatest depictions of the horrors of war in gaming, Amnesia The Bunker pays homage to WW1 poets as part of its stunning storytelling, as celebrated and explored in more detail by PCGN’s Nat Smith.

This unique game gives you a gun, but you only have one bullet. Use it wisely, and not to save your life, but instead to distract as opposed to defeat. The ever-present enemy cannot be killed, but reacts dynamically to your actions as you explore the semi-open world and use your findings to aid in your survival. As you work your way through this terrifying horror experience, the choices you make directly impact the outcome of the game, resulting in multiple Amnesia The Bunker endings, and a level of replayability that gives even more value from your Game Pass subscription.

Coral Island

Genre: Farming game/Life simulation

Time to complete: 50+ hours

It truly is the age of the life and farming sim, with games like Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and My Time at Sandrock taking the world by storm. Another game to take the world by storm, is Coral Island, which started life as an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign, funded in less than 36 hours.

Not only should the game’s Kickstarter success be enough to tell you what you’re missing out on, but the incredible funding also led to multiple stretch goals, providing even more content than was originally pitched: an entire story arc featuring merfolk and their underwater village, multiplayer, and official mod support, among them.

As for the gameplay itself, Coral Island is a sweet community sim, in which you can craft, farm, and build; date, marry, and have kids with NPCs; must help clean the ocean; and help improve the entire town itself. Coral Island is as clever as it is cute, too, with easter eggs referring to its inspiration, Stardew Valley, and its Kickstarter origins.

Fallout: New Vegas

Genre: Open-world apocalyptic RPG

Time to complete: 30+ hours

Fallout: New Vegas is oft considered the best of the Fallout series, and fans constantly beg for a remake. Without one, though, the original still holds its own nearly 15 years after its original release. Explore the American Southwest as you’ve never seen it before following the usual nuclear fallout that precedes the beloved apocalypse games.

Among the most unique and memorable of the Fallout settings, New Vegas takes place across familiar real-world locations like the Mojave desert and the ‘New’ Vegas strip. The location isn’t the only star of Fallout New Vegas, as colorful NPCs and incredible combat make this perhaps one of the best games of all time, and even if you aren’t sold on the likes of Fallout 3 and 4, you should try New Vegas anyway, as its been known to turn many a non-believer over to the franchise.

Hi-Fi Rush

Genre: Rhythm

Time to complete: 10+ hours

If you’re missing Metal Hellsinger since it left Game Pass, or if the metal rhythm game wasn’t quite for you, Hi-Fi Rush is the latest action-based rhythm game, and is a treat for the ears. Nominated for multiple Game Awards, including for best score and music, Hi-Fi Rush is one of the most purely enjoyable and addictive games to come out of 2023.

As an action hack-and-slash, Hi-Fi Rush pits you against multiple challenging bosses in the colorful, comic book-style story of Chai, who found himself fitted with a powerful mechanical arm. As a rhythm game, you need to defeat the many threats against Chai while keeping the beat with every Bam!, Whack!, and Ka-Boom! of battle. As for what to expect from the soundtrack, Hi-Fi Rush combines music from the most beloved artists from a range of genres, pleasing any music fan with the likes of Nine Inch Nails and The Prodigy, as well as its own original score.

Inside

Genre: 2.5D puzzle platformer

Time to complete: 3-5 hours

As the shortest game on the list, there really is no reason not to at least try Inside. We’re sure that if you do, you’ll love it. A cute but dark little platform game, Inside puts you in the shoes of a young boy who gets himself caught up in a mysterious and insidious project. Avoid being caught while you try to blend in with zombified humans being used for a terrifying experiment, and try and make your own way out alive. Considering its lack of dialogue and short playtime, Inside is truly some of the most magnificent storytelling of recent years, and we’re certain you’ll love it. If you do, you can also try out another of the developer Playdead’s short and sweet games, Limbo, on Game Pass too.

Minecraft

Genre: Survival sandbox

Time to complete: Ongoing

OK, so this one’s a no brainer for this list. One of the greatest games of all time, Minecraft remains incredibly popular over a decade since its original release, thanks to regular content updates, game-changing Minecraft mods, visually compelling Minecraft texture packs, and even multiplayer Minecraft servers. You can get in on all of it for free, since Minecraft Java and Bedrock edition is available on Xbox Game Pass. For the base game and select servers, you can play the legendary sandbox game on Xbox or PC, but must play Java edition on PC to enable mods and join most servers.

Ori and the Blind Forest

Genre: Platform

Time to complete: 10-13 hours

Ori and the Blind Forest is one of the most beautiful and touching platform games of the last decade, and if you haven’t tried it yet, we recommend at least giving it a try while it’s available on Game Pass. The gameplay of Ori and the Blind Forest is exactly what you would expect from any classic platformer – run through a range of worlds, bounce from platform to platform, use your surroundings to your advantage, and battle bosses at the end of each level.

What really sets Ori and The Blind Forest apart are its stunning graphics, moving story, and thoughtful character development – all of this in a simple platform game. Ori is a small, orphaned creature who is taken in and raised by Naru. Their home, the forest of Nibel, is under threat from a greater power, and Ori sets out to fix it. Without wanting to spoil anything about Ori’s incredible journey and the other characters in Nibel, all characters, even those who might seem like threats, are deeper than you first realise, and each has their own emotional journey, unravelling alongside Ori’s own path to saving the forest. If you love Ori and the Blind Forest, the story continues in Ori and the Will of the Wisps, also available on Game Pass.

Resident Evil 2

Genre: Horror

Time to complete: 10-30 hours

What can we say about Resident Evil that hasn’t already been said? It’s one of the most well-known horror game series of all time, and even if you’ve not played Resident Evil 2 or its remake, you’ll likely be somewhat familiar with Racoon City, Leon Kennedy, and Claire Redfield – even if it’s just from word of mouth.

If you are new to the series, the Resident Evil 2 remake is one of the best places to start, and is one of the few games to take place in the iconic RPD. You don’t need to worry about having played RE1 first, as, while the characters and story are connected, you can start with 2 without getting lost. So choose whether you want to play as Leon or Claire (the gameplay is slightly different), load up your gun, and get ready to take on the Umbrella Corp and their deadly virus turning the residents of Raccoon City into zombies.

Rollerdrome

Genre: Third person shooter

Time to complete: 5-15 hours

We can almost guarantee you’ve never played anything like Rollerdrome before. A combination of an edgy, hand-drawn art style, the high-speed antics of extreme sports games, and third-person shooter gameplay results in a truly unique action-adventure experience.

Alongside the intense action of Rollerdrome, there’s a dark story to uncover, and Rollerdrome is the latest blood sport to be introduced in the year 2030. While you partake in the sport, defeating enemies to earn health while you pull off incredible tricks to earn ammo, you must also unravel the secrets kept by the rich and evil Matterhorn Corporation. If you need any more reason to give Rollerdrome a try, then it might help to know that, somewhat unsurprisingly, the sports game comes from the creators of the OlliOlli skateboard game series, and they know how to combine action, sport, and incredible design.

Scorn

Genre: Horror/Adventure/Puzzle

Time to complete: 5-7 hours

Depending on your interests, this is one of the best short games on Game Pass for you to check off over a weekend, or even a free evening. That said, if you aren’t into sexual imagery, then the disturbing winner of our coveted Thirst Trap award from the PCGamesN awards 2022 might not be for you. We’re pretty sure it’s no coincidence that even the name of the game rhymes with something else.

If you aren’t bothered by “soft, fleshy orifices”, however, then Scorn is one of the best games to come out of the last few years. The H.R Giger influenced set-pieces and intricate puzzles keep you engaged as you work your way through a somewhat vague and confusing story that climaxes to a heartfelt ending. While the combat isn’t quite what we thought it would be, and seems like a slightly disappointing afterthought, it doesn’t detract from the joy of what is essentially playable art.

Spiritfarer

Genre: Life/Farming sim

Time to complete: 25-40 hours

Spiritfarer is a beautiful tear-jerker of a story about death and loss, and its unique style of grief therapy is tucked beneath the facade of a farming sim as you build out your boat to house a cast of wonderful characters. Each one needs their own home, built to the highest standard in which to live out their remaining ‘days’. Meanwhile, materials and food to keep your shipmates happy can only be obtained by adding farms and factories.

But why are you on this ship at all? Well, you are the new Spiritfarer, and your job, you don’t have any choice but to accept it, is to ferry spirits to their final resting place after death, making sure they are happy and rested on the way. Some of these characters are your friends, and your own story of grief unlocks more for each characters you successfully help to pass on. As sad as it sounds, and it is, Spiritfarer is beautiful, moving, and incredibly well-written, with as many funny and endearing moments as there are devastating ones.

Thirsty Suitors

Genre: Turn-based action-adventure

Time to complete: 7-12 hours

Thirsty Suitors is a hilarious, camp, emotional story of love, difficult relationships, and heartbreak. However, this is no dating sim. Thirsty Suitors is actually a turn-based fighting game of sorts, as you use feelings and physical attacks to defeat your troublesome exes. Yep, it’s just as wild as it sounds. And we love it.

Play as Jala, a teenage girl who great at getting tangled up with the wrong person and disappointing her parents, but even better at getting one up on those pesky exes. While Jala might be trying to make amends with people, a lot of your fighting tactics are more tough than they are love. It works though, as relationships are mended, forgiveness is handed out by the bucketload, and Jala learns new ways to grow – any hearts that are broken on the way are merely collateral damage.

Tunic

Genre: Puzzle/Adventure

Time to complete: 12-25 hours

This popular puzzle game takes you on a fantasy adventure as an adorable little fox. Despite its cute aesthetic and bright, bold design, Tunic is actually a challenging soulslike with a multitude of secrets to uncover. Some of those unlockable mysteries even come in the form of a classic videogame instruction manual, taking us back to a better time when physical media reigned. As you progress through the world and defeat its bosses, reveal parts and pages of the manual and map, and even useful tips.

So there you have just some of the very best Game Pass games to try out right now. If you want to know what’s coming up on the service, our list of games coming to Game Pass has all you need to know. In the meantime, take a look at our other guides, including Minecraft build ideas, best Remnant 2 classes, and the Scorn story and ending explained, to get the most out of the games above.