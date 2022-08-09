Minecraft map has never looked worse than it does at IKEA

The Minecraft map, and all its wonderment and weirdness, every so often seem to bleed into the real world. Take these impressive modular Minecraft Redstone toys, for example, or even this amazing piston made out of LEGO. It’s no surprise given how big the sandbox game is, with all its mods, skins, and various Minecraft builds, but now the spread of Mojang’s beloved building game has reached new, somehwat regrettable lengths, thanks to a “version” of the game captured at IKEA.

As many of you know, IKEA is a bit like a real-world Minecraft anyway. You have to go in and search through dungeons filled with classic Minecraft mobs like skeletons and zombies, all with the aim of trying to get the right kind of blocks, and then going home and trying to put them together in a way that not only makes sense but also looks good.

Well, Redditor Irisihball192 posted an image from an IKEA store that looks an awful lot more like Minecraft than you might expect. It looks a bit like Minecraft if it was put through Google Translate a few times, with a lot of the key components there, but in weird places or looking slightly off. We’re assuming they can’t use official images because of copyright laws; otherwise, they’d be using someone else’s product to sell their own things.

That would also explain some of the other ones people have come across over the years, like this image showing off The Pimps, Call Your Mutti: Say “Oops, I’m Sorry”, and Grand-Ma’s Auto. There’s also Kika 2020, Calling For Duty: Secret Operation, and Need For Street: Payback Time. Honestly, we’d probably try most of those games out given a chance, because who doesn’t love a weird knockoff title?

If you’re more interested in exploring actual Minecraft than IKEA, then check out this guide on Minecraft’s Ancient Cities. Just be wary of the Warden, who’s the ultimate retail worker set free.