How to light a candle in Minecraft

Want to know how to light candles in Minecraft? Candles were added to the sandbox game back in the Minecraft 1.17 update which was released in June. The Bedrock Edition also received the 1.17 update, but some items like candles and potted azaleas were delayed until 1.17.10. Now that candles are finally available for everyone, it’s time to learn what you can do with them.

The first part of the caves and cliffs update introduces candles as a way to brighten any dark environment. Sure, you could rely entirely on torches to light up caves, but candles bring a certain kind of flair that you can’t put a price on. In our opinion, candles are inherently superior to torches as they have multiple uses – they can be used on a birthday cake to create a heartwarming memory for everyone involved.

Sticking a big flaming stick into a cake doesn’t work at all, in case you were wondering. Whether you’re looking to light up a birthday cake, or create a wonderful ambience in a nearby cave, these Minecraft candles are sure to light up your world – here’s how to use them.

How to make a Minecraft candle

Minecraft candles work similarly to sea pickles – they can be placed as standalone objects, and you can group up to four of them on a single block. To light a candle, you’ll need flint and steel, or any flaming projectile. Bedrock Edition lets you be dramatic, allowing you to light a torch using a sword enchanted with fire.

Once lit, each candle emits a light level of three, increasing all the way to 12 if you group together four candles. Only one candle can be placed on top of an uneaten cake. Once that cake has been consumed, the candle falls to the ground. You can extinguish lit candles using water – using too much water causes the candles to become waterlogged, stopping you from lighting the candle.

Here’s what you need to make a Minecraft candle:

Honeycomb x1

String x1

To make your own candles, you need to place the honeycomb in the centre square. Place the string directly above it to start crafting candles.

Here’s what you need to make dyed Minecraft candles:

Candles x1

Matching Dye x1

Once you have your candles, you can change the colour of them by placing a matching dye in the centre square, then pop a candle to the left of it. There are 16 dyed candles to choose from, giving you plenty of options to decorate your home.

And that’s all you need to know about Minecraft candles. Discover more about the new items introduced in the 1.17 update by reading our Minecraft amethyst guide. It’s also worth reading our Minecraft copper guide to see all of the items you can craft using this precious metal.