Cool Minecraft houses: ideas for your next build

Looking for some Minecraft house ideas? If you’re after some inspiration, then we’ve dug a little deeper into Minecraft house designs to set you on your way to creating your dream home. You should put aside some time, some resources and some love, as building a house in Minecraft is no easy task.

Building a house in Minecraft is time consuming, but doesn’t beat the feeling you get when you gaze out the window from the confines of your cosy cabin, or marvel at the views from your hilltop hideout. These Minecraft house ideas will save you time and effort, so you can spend more time enjoying your new pad and less time bogged down in construction.

Whether you’re a Minecraft building pro, or approaching this daunting venture for the first time, we’ve included the types of Minecraft houses you can build, including wooden houses, beach homes and medieval houses in minecraft along with our favourite designs and tutorials out there.

MINECRAFT MEDIEVAL HOUSE

Medieval houses in Minecraft come in all shapes and sizes, whether you want a sturdy fortress built of stone, host to all the old cobblestone features, eerie fireplaces, and a hidden lair. Or maybe you’re looking for a simple rustic village dwelling fashioned from oak, encompassed by a canopy of trees or placed in a rural green hideaway. Our favourite of the bunch has to be this combination of the two, with all the grand stonework of a castle, paired with barn-like features. This cosy simple Minecraft build means you won’t get bogged down in the design aspect, saving you time to explore.

MINECRAFT TREEHOUSE

These Minecraft houses aren’t for vertigo sufferers, but Minecraft treehouses are a great way to escape the creepers that come out at night to save you time repairing your Minecraft shield. You can build your new home perched atop a tree, or built up from scratch. Getting the base right is essential in the construction of your Minecraft treehouse, whether you want a tree that functions as a house, or a house at the top of a tree. This concealed and peaceful home, adorned with rose bushes, featuring a nifty trapdoor is a great place to start. Just make sure to include a ladder.

MINECRAFT WOODEN HOUSE

Your wooden house in Minecraft can be as big or small as you like, from wood-panelled palatial mansions to cosy log cabins positioned on the outskirts of a Minecraft village, you can let you imagination run riot as long as you have the supplies. Wooden houses are extremely versatile, easy to gather materials for, and can be created to suit your Minecraft needs. This sweet wooden cabin comes with a porch, so you can relax and take it easy before setting off on an adventure.

MINECRAFT MODERN HOUSE

If a rustic house isn’t your style, there are plenty of modern Minecraft house designs to choose from, too. Materials include stone, slabs, and clay to mould your modern crib, complete with large glass windows and a balcony to soak up the views. Modern houses take more time to plan and build, so you need to be dedicated and prepared. We love this modern house design with its floor to ceiling glass walls and stunning landscaped garden, complete with grass hedges and a meandering lake.

MINECRAFT BEACH HOUSE

Whether your idea of a beach house is a ramshackle hut nestled on the waters edge, or a serene three-tiered mansion complete with a swimming pool, there are tonnes to choose from. Our favourite is this unassuming, easy to build villa that has a small pool to tip your tootsies in.

Minecraft Japanese house

If you’re after a tranquil home, intricately built using vibrant and traditional colours, this Japanese house in Minecraft is a doddle to build. It’s crafted using cobblestone, acacia logs, wood, and sandstone – and can be surrounded by blossom trees using pink wool. As long as you’ve got the materials to hand, you can have a peaceful Japanese house up and running in Minecraft in no time.

Minecraft villa

If you want to relax by the pool with a cool drink in hand, you’ll need your very own Minecraft villa, and luckily this tutorial will only take around 45 minutes to complete. It’s not a complex design, but once you get the bare bones built, you can fill it with these luxury Minecraft kitchen ideas. You can also make it into a rustic villa by adding some of our Minecraft farm designs.

Minecraft blueprints

If you need a hand building your house from scratch, blueprints for your Minecraft house are a great place to start. There are a ton of Minecraft blueprints available online that’ll take you through the step by step layers to building up a Minecraft house, including the materials you’ll need to build your dream home. Grabcraft is a great source of blueprints for a variety of homes such as cosy cabins, medieval castles, and quaint fishing huts.

These Minecraft house ideas are the ideal start point if you’re looking for some inspiration on your next build. If you want somewhere to call home when you return from fighting enemies or a place to brew potions in Minecraft, creating a house is both satisfying and rewarding. If you want to experiment a little further with some Minecraft mods, here’s how to install Minecraft Forge to keep them all in one place.