Minecraft mod adds Terraria-like armour sets

Each Minecraft mod offers something a bit different to players of the quintessential sandbox game. You can change the way world generation works to add underground rivers, add controllable mobs that let you play it like a Total War game, or even gain Breath of the Wild-inspired powers and use them on grand adventures. But now we have something right out of Terraria.

Oftentimes, a lot of the best Minecraft mods are the ones that don’t completely change the game, because a small change to the game is often the most fun. We’ve found a mod that lets you create new kinds of armour, and it makes the game feel a bit more like Terraria.

The Plenty of Armors mod, which is missing the U but we’ll forgive it, adds a total of 21 new armour sets at present. Each of these is broken down into a different group, and they all have their own custom effects when worn, too, like giving the player immunity to fire damage, or a thorny hide. Armour in Minecraft is kind of lacking in the vanilla version of the game, so this is the kind of change that helps liven things up.

This Minecraft mod currently works with versions 1.19, 1.19.1, and 1.19.2, and it’s also still in development which means you can expect more armour sets in the future, alongside new custom effects as well. The developer of the mod also seems keen on making sure it works, and despite the mod only being a day old, has already responded to a comment about bugs saying they’ve fixed them.

