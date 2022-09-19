Minecraft physics get rebuilt just to make Jenga

Minecraft physics are, let’s be honest, somewhat unique. There aren’t many other sandbox games where you can literally punch down the bottom section of a tree, only for the rest of the tree to remain suspended in mid-air. Don’t get us wrong, we love it because it leads to some of the best Minecraft builds, but it is unnatural.

It’s because of these strange physics that some mini-games just don’t work. Remaking things in Minecraft is basically its own genre of YouTube videos, with Crossy Road, Pac-Man, and even Tetris making appearances over the last few months. Each of these requires special command blocks and prompts in order to work, though, because things just don’t fall down in Minecraft.

In case you’re unsure about how much work something like physics would take in Minecraft, all you need to do is see Wither’s reaction to SytemZee’s request in their latest video, which is just “NO NO. STOP. NO.” SystemZee is a YouTuber that regularly gets other people in to help with some of the more complex aspects of their videos, but this is the first time we’ve felt a bit bad for them.

The new physics in this video result in two main things that feel really out of place in Minecraft. First of all, blocks can be placed off-centre, which doesn’t sound like much but really changes the game. The second effect is that things fall over, which is essential for Jenga.

As ever, the real entertainment kicks in when SystemZee drags in a few of their friends and unleashes the new mini-game upon them. Things are a little slippier than in real life, but the sheer amount of effort that was put into something as simple as Jenga has got to be appreciated.

