Minecraft recovery compass recipe and purpose

So you want to know about the Minecraft recovery compass? The recovery compass is one of the many, many, additions to the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update that was released a few weeks ago. It’s not as scary as The Warden, not as creepy as the Deep Dark biome, and it doesn’t have the appeal of the new Minecraft frogs, but the recovery compass is a very handy item to have on you after dying unexpectedly.

The Minecraft recovery compass only has one purpose – to help you retrieve your lost items. It’s not quite the same as Jack Sparrow’s compass, which takes you to what you want, but the two share the same trait of being useless for general navigation. While you have it equipped, the compass points you towards the spot where you last died.

The compass only works if the player holding it has died, and you also have to be in the same dimension where you died. For example, if you died in the Nether, you need to go there for it to start working. If either of these conditions aren’t being met, the compass just spins around, never pointing to anything.

Minecraft recovery compass recipe

To create a recovery compass, you need the following items:

A compass

9x Echo shards

Place the compass in the middle of the crafting grid, with nine echo shards surrounding it. Echo shards are a new resource added to the 1.19 update, and they can only be found in the new ‘Ancient Cities’ areas that spawn in the Deep Dark biome.

These shards are only used to make recovery compasses at the moment, so you won’t have competing priorities if they prove hard to find. You can stack recovery compassess if you feel like you might end up dying a lot.

That’s everything you need to know about the Minecraft recovery compass. For more Minecraft tips check out our favourite Minecraft 1.19 seeds, as well as these excellent Minecraft skins to make sure you’re looking your best.