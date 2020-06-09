Minecraft Nether portal: how to build a Nether portal in Minecraft

What is a Minecraft Nether portal? This supernatural portal is a gateway between worlds, separating the overworld (Minecraft as we know it) to Nether dimensions (a menacing hellscape full of hostile mobs). If you want to access the Nether, your only way in is through this ominous purple door, so, how do you use a Nether portal to travel to the Nether?

Once you’ve created your Nether portal design, you can teleport to other dimensions, to do this, simply enter the portal and in four seconds you’ll be transported to the Nether. Most Minecraft mobs and other objects can enter or exit the Nether portal in Minecraft, with the exception of a Minecraft wither and the ender dragon – they definitely don’t belong in the sunny side of Minecraft.

To build a Minecraft Nether portal you’ve got to really love spending time fighting your way out of sticky situations as hostile mobs such as ghasts, skeletons, and zombie pigmen descend on you as you traverse waves of lava in this cavernous environment. There are, however, a few reasons to visit this dread-filled dimension, it’s a hotspot for crafting resources such as Minecraft netherite and if you’ve got any hope of creating the most sought after items, the Minecraft beacon, you’ll need to swing by the Nether and pick up a few things. So, here’s how to get to the Nether in Minecraft using a portal.

Minecraft Nether portal dimensions

What are the Minecraft Nether portal dimensions? You’ll need to get your hands on 12-14 blocks of obsidian to create a Nether portal which is a rectangular shape of 4×5 minimum and 23×23 maximum. To mine obsidian you’ll need a diamond pickaxe – this is the only tool you can use to mine obsidian, and while there are some workarounds, they really aren’t worth your time – just go get some Minecraft diamonds first.

You’ll also need flint and steel to create a Nether portal, this will make the ‘filling’ of the door. Firstly, place your obsidian blocks into a rectangle as seen below (you don’t need to fill in the corners). Next, use flint and steel to create fire to fill the hollow doorway, which will expel a gust of translucent, purple ooze – charming. Specks of the vortex will hover next to the door, but don’t worry, it’s perfectly safe – what’s on the other side is what you need to worry about.

Minecraft Nether portal travel

There’s no right or wrong place to build your Nether portal in Minecraft, but it’s not as simple as dimension hopping from portal to portal – Minecraft Nether portal travel has quirks of it’s own. When you enter your brand new portal in the Overworld, you’ll travel to the closest relative portal in the Nether and if there isn’t one nearby, it will create a new portal.

So, that’s how you create a Minecraft Nether portal and travel into the Nether. If your portal is damaged while you’re in the Nether by a rogue Ghast’s fireball, you can always repair it, but for extra protection it’s useful to shelter your portal using a solid material such as cobblestone or stone. If you need a hand protecting yourself in the Nether, check out our guide on obtaining a Minecraft trident, building a Minecraft shield and using a Minecraft anvil to prepare weapons to fight the hostile mobs you’ll encounter.