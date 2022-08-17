Minecraft Redstone sure is full of radioactive uranium

Minecraft‘s Redstone block, and all of the devices associated with it, might well be one of the most interesting things in the sandbox game. You can create anything from MS Paint to the Ghostbusters theme song, as long as you know how, and while it’s simple at first, it can quickly become incredibly complicated.

The thing is though, there’s no logic behind it as a power source. It’s natural to assume it has a quality similar to batteries, but it’s an infinite power source with no logic behind it. Well, it turns out that Minecraft: Education Edition, actually hints at its secrets as long as you know how to look.

An eagle-eyed Reddit user, whose name we can’t in good conscience write on the website, posted an image from the educational version of the game showing the composite parts of Redstone. This is thanks to something called the Material Reducer, which is meant to teach kids about chemistry by revealing what elements make up any given item.

It turns out that Redstone is made up of 31 units of Carbon, which is fine, and then 31 units of Uranium, which is very dangerous, and 38 units of something unknown, which is terrifying. Uranium is a pretty fascinating element, with it having the heaviest atomic weight of naturally occurring elements, but it’s also radioactive, which you’ll likely know is dangerous.

There’s also the fact that more than a third of Redstone is made up of something unknown. While it could be that Mojang just wants to make sure people don’t try and recreate it in real life, although someone’s already tried that, it could also be that Mojang knows about elements that scientists don’t. We’re going to try not to worry about it.

To help you take your mind off of things, take a look at some of the best Minecraft builds around. They’re not radioactive. At least, we don’t think they are.