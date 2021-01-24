Minecraft’s Herobrine seed has been discovered

Another legendary Minecraft seed has been discovered, and this one taps into the open world game‘s wider folklore. After a decade, a group of Minecraft researchers have found the Herobrine seed, allowing players visit the site of one of the building games‘ creepier tales.

Back in 2010, a creepypasta made the rounds talking about Herobrine, a strange figure that looks exactly like the default player skin, except with ghost white eyes. Herobrine exhibited odd behaviour, like digging 2×2 holes, and taking the leaves off trees. A streamer named Copeland claimed the encounter the strange NPC, and rumours circulated it was an in-game tribute to the dead brother of Minecraft creator Markus ‘Notch’ Persson.

None of which ended up being true. Herobrine was a myth, Notch doesn’t have a brother, and the whole thing was just an internet prank. Players were interested in visiting the spot Herobrine was allegedly sighted at, though, and that leads us to now. More than a decade later, Minecraft fans have found the Herobrine seed, letting you step right into the place of so many possible nightmares.

The seed was found by [email protected], a community of Minecraft explorers who try and solve all these mysteries. There’s a video below of some players exploring the location, and here’s all the details you’ll need to see it for yourself:

Seed: 478868574082066804

Version: Java Alpha 1.0.16_02

Alpha coordinates: X=5.06 Y=71 (72.62 eye pos) Z=-298.54

Modern coordinates: X=5.16 Y=71 Z=-298.53

Camera angle: RX=93.75 RY=-1.2

Here’s the video:

You’ll need Minecraft Java Version, ‘Historical versions’ enabled, using version a1.0.16. This means you’ll have to use save file editing to enter the seed, or [email protected] has prepared a world to use here. This is the third historic seed to be found in the last year – the title screen was discovered in July 2020, and pack.png in September 2020.