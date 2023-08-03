Minecraft snapshot 23w13a is out now, and makes a dramatic change to the ultimate sandbox game, altering how diamond ore appears in the deepest parts of the world. Learning how to find Minecraft diamonds is one of the most instrumental parts of any Minecraft player’s learning experience, so a change to that is quite exciting – and it’s good news. There are also updates to Librarians and Wandering Traders, so read on for the full details.

Librarians will now sell more specific Minecraft enchantments rather than having completely random selections on offer. You’ll have to track them down in specific biomes to find the books that are sold in that region, and will need to find a master Librarian to get your hands on the most powerful enchanted books.

Wandering Traders have been made much more useful – they now have lower prices than before, with more of each item in stock, and can now buy certain items from you if you want to get your hands on a few more emeralds.

Among the other changes is a buff to diamond ore generation. “We have increased the amount of diamond ore found in the deepest parts of the world,” developer Mojang says. “Our goal is to make it more rewarding to mine for diamonds in the Deepslate layers.”

If you’re a Minecraft veteran, you probably know that the most common trick is to mine for diamonds a little up from the lowest levels of the world, because you can avoid the bigger underground lava lakes that spawn right near the bottom. Now, you might be more tempted to seek out the greater rewards that await you!

Minecraft patch notes – snapshot 23w13a, Wednesday August 2, 2023

Experimental Features

Librarian Changes

Librarians from different biomes now sell different Enchanted Books.

Each village biome has one special enchantment that is only available from Master Librarians with full XP.

This means that players must visit all seven village biomes to get the full set of villager enchantments.

There are two secret village biomes where villages do not generate. A player must build these villages to access their trades!

Some enchantments have been removed from village trading and must be found in other ways.

Wandering Trader Changes

Wandering Traders now have lower prices and have a higher amount of each item in stock.

Wandering Traders now sell Logs.

Wandering Traders can now buy many items, instead of only selling.

Changes

Diamond Ore is now generated more frequently in the Deepslate layers of the Overworld.

Curing a Zombie Villager now only gives a big discount the first time. There is no longer a bonus discount for reinfecting and curing the same Villager multiple times.

Barrier blocks can now be waterlogged by players in Creative mode. Water cannot be placed in them or taken out by non-direct interactions such as Dispensers.

Players will no longer be able to crouch while riding vehicles.

Chorus Flower no longer provides support for hanging or standing blocks.

Additional technical changes, network protocol updates, server commands, and more can be found via the Minecraft website.

If you’re still having trouble, take a look through the best Minecraft seeds to get yourself off to the best start possible, or add even more treasures to discover with the best Minecraft mods, along with plenty of cool new ways to find them.