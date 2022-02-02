Want to be your favourite neighbourhood hero, Spider-Man, in Minecraft? Who knew there were so many Spider-Man suits? From the comics, to the movies, to the videogames; there are plenty of Minecraft skins to choose from.

It’s also quick and easy to switch out new skins using the Bedrock Edition’s character creator, so you can customise your avatar with all your favourite superheroes. If you’ve just binged the first three Spider-Man films, you can suit up in the classic red and blue suit. If you’ve watched the latest Spider-Man film, No Way Home, then you whip out the gold adorned Spidey skin. Or if you’re a fan of the Miles Morales videogame and loved Into the Spider-Verse, then you can suit up as Miles Morales himself.

If you don’t fancy playing as Spider-Man, you can always opt for one of his enemies, of which there are plenty. Here’s our pick of the best Spider-Man skins in Minecraft.

The best Minecraft Spider-Man skins are:

Classic Spider-Man

If you’re after the classic blue and red suit, you can’t go wrong with the original Spider-Man. That’s not to say you can’t make this suit feel extra special by pairing it with Minecraft mods to add web shooters.

Miles Morales

One of the best Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse features protagonist Miles Morales – a young teen living in Brooklyn, New York who takes on the role of Spider-Man after the death of his predecessor Peter Parker. This Minecraft skin features the iconic green and red hoodie, with the black and red Spidey suit underneath.

Green Goblin

If you’d rather suit up as one of Spider-Man’s most notorious enemies, the Green Goblin skin is sure to frighten lurking creepers. It doesn’t come with the killer helmet or the snazzy glider, but it does feature an evil snare and those infamous glowing yellow eyes.

Spider-Man Homecoming

Although this suit is only a tad different from the classic bright blue and red suit, it does add that deeper blue that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is known for.

Venom

You could opt for the symbiote suit, but if you wanted to suit up as Venom in all his glory – complete with bulbous milky-white eyes and lizard-like tongue protruding from huge gnashers – then check out the Venom Minecraft skin.

Iron Spider-Man

One of the coolest Spider-Man suits, also known as the No Way Home suit. Sadly, it doesn’t come with the protracting gold spider arms or the neat wings – but the gold and blue detail is exquisite and you’ll surely be the envy of your pals.

