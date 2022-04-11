The best Minecraft XP farm 1.18 for Bedrock and Java

Building the best Minecraft XP farms for 1.18 early on is a great way to make sure you don’t have to do any grinding. While a lot of new players might prefer to ignore it, old-hands often dread the duller parts of the Minecraft experience.

While leveling up in Minecraft differs from other games, it’s still important if you’re trying to create a strong character and necessary to enchant and repair your gear. It’s an odd system, but it’s the one we’ve got, and you’re going to need to learn about it to reach the endgame in Minecraft. So, here’s how to quickly earn experience through setting up Minecraft XP farms.

The best thing about earning experience in Minecraft is that there are a lot of different ways to get it, which means you can set up Minecraft XP farms to help you out. To make sure you don’t have to suffer the indignity of fighting things yourself, we’ve got some suggestions for the best Minecraft XP farms for 1.18 on both Bedrock and Java versions of the game.

Best Minecraft XP farms for Java

First up we’ve got the best easy XP farms for Java Edition. We’re being specific here as there are some differences between Java and Bedrock Edition that mean that not all farms work in both versions, so it’s always worth making sure you’re using a farm template for the version you’re playing.

The video below by Avomance has not one, not two, but three of the best Minecraft XP farms, each of which is designed for a different stage of the game. The first of the three is probably the easiest XP farm to create, and it doesn’t require any combat whatsoever, as you’re farming experience by using furnaces. The video goes over absolutely everything you need to do to get this farm going; all you’re going to need is some stone, wood, and iron ore.

The second farm takes us into the Nether, which means you need to have either found or built a Minecraft End Portal. This farm requires a bit more work along with having to murder a lot of Minecraft mobs, but you’ll end up with not only experience, but also potentially a nice gold income as well. Just make sure you’ve got a good sword to make things a little bit more efficient, and always keep an eye on your surroundings too.

The final farm is very much an endgame one, and has us going to the End itself. This farm is probably the most complex, but it has the highest yield when it comes to experience. You need lava, water, and an awfully large number of leaves. It’s fairly tricky to build, but it’s worth it when you’re rolling in experience and getting your revenge on the Endermen.

Best Minecraft XP farms for Bedrock

Now onto the best Minecraft XP farms for 1.18 Bedrock, which means that these farms should also work on console. This particular farm happens to be one of the best spawner XP farms, which means it’s a little harder to initially set up, but worth the time and effort once you’ve done so.

You need a fair few items to manage along with spending some time actually making the perfect farming area, but the video above explains everything in great detail. JC Playz even goes over specific steps you need to take based on what kind of spawner you’ve found, along with how you can make the farm even more efficient using Minecraft enchantments.

We’re sticking with JC Playz for the second video below too, but this time around we’re not looking at finding a spawner, so this is a better alternative if you’ve yet to stumble across a source of infinite creatures. There’s a bit more building involved, and it’s not quite as efficient as the spawner XP farm, but it should still offer up good results if you’re in the early game.

The basic mechanism of both farms is very similar, so if you’ve done one then you’ll be familiar with the other. We definitely recommend going for the spawner farm if you can though, just because of the efficiency. If you’re struggling to find spawners, just keep searching around dungeons, abandoned mine shafts, and strongholds.

That's everything you need to know about building the best Minecraft XP farms