Activision has just confirmed that Call of Duty's upcoming entry, Modern Warfare 3, will be priced at the new triple-A standard $70 point.

Anna Koselke

Published:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 is well on its way to becoming one of the most highly anticipated FPS games following Activision’s reveal of the upcoming entry to the iconic Call of Duty series. As Modern Warfare 3 approaches, many prospective players are wondering how much the game will cost them. Activision Blizzard has just allegedly confirmed the price, and it looks like Call of Duty is following in other triple-A games’ footsteps with the new Modern Warfare.

According to CharlieIntel, the Call of Duty publisher revealed Modern Warfare 3’s price in an official statement. “Activision has confirmed that Modern Warfare III is a full premium release and will be priced at $70,” the news website alleged. CharlieIntel also wrote that the upcoming game has “no upgrade price” and is “not an expansion.”

CharlieIntel also clarified why the game appears listed on Steam as an add-on rather than a full release, writing that it’s “because all Call of Duty games will be an add-on for the Call of Duty HQ app going forward.” According to CharlieIntel, this is “to simplify” the game into one launcher.

In the post, CharlieIntel quoted Activision Blizzard’s price confirmation directly. The alleged spokesperson declared, “As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare 3 is a premium release,” going on to say that the game “will be priced accordingly at $70.”

As the Modern Warfare 3 release date approaches, having an idea of what the game will cost you is important. If the game is indeed priced at $70, Activision will be matching Microsoft’s price increases as well as those of other triple-A developers.

