MH Rise Sunbreak Lucent Nargacuga weakness, weapons, and armor

Want to know what the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Lucent Nargacuga weakness is? The first free update to the already colossal RPG game’s expansion is now available, coming with four new monsters. Well, they’re all variants on existing foes, so “new” comes with a caveat. To unlock the Lucent Nargacuga fight, you must first beat Gaismagorm to unlock the post-game, then reach Master Rank 10. You’ll get a quest to hunt a Seething Bazelgeuse, then requests to deal with both a Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos. Once you’ve dealt with all three of those, Lucent Nargacuga will reveal itself, a returning variant we’ve not seen since Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate.

Before you head into the fight, you need to equip ice weapons as they are the best for exploiting the Lucent Nargacuga weakness. We highly recommend you check out our Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak weapon tier list, as some focus more on elemental damage than others.

Lucent Nargacuga weakness

In general, melee weapons inflict far more damage than ranged rounds do on Lucent Nargacuga, with the one exception being the tail. The tip of its tail is a crucial target in this fight, as chopping it off will ensure it can’t fire poisonous barbs for the rest of the hunt. Doing this is easier said than done, as Lucent Nargacuga loves to phase in and out of sight, frequently getting the jump on would-be hunters. So long as you don’t get too greedy hitting the monster, you should have enough time to evade its attacks.

Ice weapons are the best for the Lucent Nargacuga fight as they do the most damage and can slow this agile beast down with Iceblight. You can also deal decent burst damage with Blast weapons, but you may struggle to inflict any other kind of blight on this stealthy creature.

Lucent Nargacuga materials

It’ll likely take more than a few attempts to get enough of the Lucent Nargacuga materials you need to craft some of the best Longsword or best Dual Blades builds. Here are all of the Lucent Nargacuga materials you can scavenge from this colossal beast and the percentages for how likely each item is to drop:

Materials Target rewards Capture rewards Broken part rewards Carves Dropped materials Lucent Narga Dapple 22% 28% N/A 25% 40% Lucent Narga Shard 30% 22% 27% 45% 50% (x1)

29% (x1) Lucent Narga Hardfang 17% 23% 45% (Head x2)

25% (Head x1) 16% 13% (x1)

10% (x1) Lucent Narga Razor 11% N/A 65% (Cutwing x1)

35% (Cutwing x2) 12% N/A Lucent Narga Tailspear 12% 13% N/A 45% 17% Nargacuga Lash 6% 10% N/A 50% N/A Cloudy Moonshard 2% 4% 3% 5% (Tail)

2% (Body 1% Large Wyvern Tear N/A N/A N/A N/A 40%

Lucent Nargacuga armor recipes

Each of this armor set’s parts gives you 118 defence and improves your fire and water resistances by three points each, while also decreasing your ice and dragon resistances by five and two points respectively. Each part also gives your hunter different skills and a set of jewel slots to fill with decorations.

Here are all the materials you need to gather to craft Lucent Nargacuga armor:

Lambent Casque (Helm) – Lucent Narga Shard x4, Lucent Narga Tailspear x2, Lucent Narga Razor x2, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 24,000 zenny

(Helm) – Lucent Narga Shard x4, Lucent Narga Tailspear x2, Lucent Narga Razor x2, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 24,000 zenny Lambent Hauberk (Chest) – Lucent Narga Dapple x4, Lucent Narga Hardfang x2, Lucent Narga Razor x2, Archdemon Doomhorn x2, and 24,000 zenny

(Chest) – Lucent Narga Dapple x4, Lucent Narga Hardfang x2, Lucent Narga Razor x2, Archdemon Doomhorn x2, and 24,000 zenny Lambent Wristrays (Gauntlets) – Lucent Narga Shard x4, Lucent Narga Hardfang x3, Lucent Narga Tailspear x2, Malzeno Tail x2, and 24,000 zenny

(Gauntlets) – Lucent Narga Shard x4, Lucent Narga Hardfang x3, Lucent Narga Tailspear x2, Malzeno Tail x2, and 24,000 zenny Lambent Sash (Waist) – Lucent Narga Dapple x4, Lucent Narga Shard x3, Lucent Narga Razor x1, Seregios Slavescale+ x3, and 24,000 zenny

(Waist) – Lucent Narga Dapple x4, Lucent Narga Shard x3, Lucent Narga Razor x1, Seregios Slavescale+ x3, and 24,000 zenny Lambent Gaiters (Boots) – Lucent Narga Shard x3, Lucent Narga Dapple x2, Lucent Narga Tailspear x2, S.Magala Lightwing x2, and 24,000 zenny

Lucent Nargacuga full armor set skills

Lambent Casque (Helm) – Handicraft level 1, Ammo Up level 1, Agitator level 3

(Helm) – Handicraft level 1, Ammo Up level 1, Agitator level 3 Lambent Hauberk (Chest) – Sneak Attack level 1, Critical Boost level 1, Agitator level 2

(Chest) – Sneak Attack level 1, Critical Boost level 1, Agitator level 2 Lambent Wristrays (Gauntlets) – Adrenaline Rush level 2, Evade Window level 3

(Gauntlets) – Adrenaline Rush level 2, Evade Window level 3 Lambent Sash (Waist) – Sneak Attack level 1, Handicraft level 2, Spread Up level 2

(Waist) – Sneak Attack level 1, Handicraft level 2, Spread Up level 2 Lambent Gaiters (Boots) – Sneak Attack level 1, Adrenaline Rush level 1, Handicraft level 2, Ammo Up level 2

Lucent Nargacuga armor jewel slots

Lambent Casque (Helm) – 1x level 3 jewel and 2x level 1 jewels

(Helm) – 1x level 3 jewel and 2x level 1 jewels Lambent Hauberk (Chest) – 1x level 3 jewel and 1x level 1 jewel

(Chest) – 1x level 3 jewel and 1x level 1 jewel Lambent Wristrays (Gauntlets) – 2x level 2 jewels

(Gauntlets) – 2x level 2 jewels Lambent Sash (Waist) – 1x level 3 jewel and 2x level 1 jewels

(Waist) – 1x level 3 jewel and 2x level 1 jewels Lambent Gaiters (Boots) – 1x level 3 jewel

Lucent Nargacuga weapon recipes

All of the Lucent Nargacuga weapons are a poison-type offshoot of the regular Nargacuga tree. You need to have the Rarity 8 weapon crafted before upgrading to the new Rarity 10 weapons. Here are all of the Lucent Nargacuga weapons you can craft and the materials required for each:

Merak’s Asterism (Greatsword) – Lucent Narga Dapple x7, Lucent Narga Hardfang x4, Lucent Narga Tailspear x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Gloom of Night)

(Greatsword) – Lucent Narga Dapple x7, Lucent Narga Hardfang x4, Lucent Narga Tailspear x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Gloom of Night) Phecda’s Asterism (Sword and Shield) – Lucent Narga Shard x8, Lucent Narga Dapple x5, Lucent Narga Tailspear x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Nightbloom)

(Sword and Shield) – Lucent Narga Shard x8, Lucent Narga Dapple x5, Lucent Narga Tailspear x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Nightbloom) Dubhe’s Asterism (Lance) – Lucent Narga Tailspear x4, Lucent Narga Shard x5, Lucent Narga Razor 3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Purple Darklance)

(Lance) – Lucent Narga Tailspear x4, Lucent Narga Shard x5, Lucent Narga Razor 3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Purple Darklance) Ascella’s Asterism (Hammer) – Lucent Narga Razor x5, Lucent Narga Dapple x5, Lucent Narga Shard x5, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Endless Eternia)

(Hammer) – Lucent Narga Razor x5, Lucent Narga Dapple x5, Lucent Narga Shard x5, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Endless Eternia) Mizar’s Asterism (Switch Axe) – Lucent Narga Dapple x7, Lucent Narga Hardfang x5, Lucent Narga Tailspear x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Crescent Moon)

(Switch Axe) – Lucent Narga Dapple x7, Lucent Narga Hardfang x5, Lucent Narga Tailspear x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Crescent Moon) Aoul al Sadirah’s Asterism (Insect Glaive) – Lucent Narga Hardfang x6, Lucent Narga Shard x5, Lucent Narga Razor x4, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Twilight Repose)

(Insect Glaive) – Lucent Narga Hardfang x6, Lucent Narga Shard x5, Lucent Narga Razor x4, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Twilight Repose) Polis’s Asterism (Heavy Bowgun) – Lucent Narga Shard x8, Lucent Narga Hardfang x4, Lucent Narga Tailspear x2, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Nirvana Ascension)

(Heavy Bowgun) – Lucent Narga Shard x8, Lucent Narga Hardfang x4, Lucent Narga Tailspear x2, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Nirvana Ascension) Megrez’s Asterism (Longsword) – Lucent Narga Shard x8, Lucent Narga Razor x4, Nargacuga Lash x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Darkest Night)

(Longsword) – Lucent Narga Shard x8, Lucent Narga Razor x4, Nargacuga Lash x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Darkest Night) Alkaid’s Asterism (Dual Blades) – Lucent Narga Hardfang x6, Lucent Narga Shard x5, Lucent Narga Razor x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Midnight Wings)

(Dual Blades) – Lucent Narga Hardfang x6, Lucent Narga Shard x5, Lucent Narga Razor x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Midnight Wings) Alioth’s Asterism (Gunlance) – Lucent Narga Razor x5, Lucent Narga Shard x4, Nargacuga Lash x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from New Moon)

(Gunlance) – Lucent Narga Razor x5, Lucent Narga Shard x4, Nargacuga Lash x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from New Moon) Namalsadirah’s Asterism (Hunting Horn) – Lucent Narga Dapple x7, Lucent Narga Razor x4, Lucent Narga Hardfang x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Horn of Deprivation)

(Hunting Horn) – Lucent Narga Dapple x7, Lucent Narga Razor x4, Lucent Narga Hardfang x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Horn of Deprivation) Nunki’s Asterism (Charge Blade) – Lucent Narga Shard x8, Lucent Narga Dapple x5, Lucent Narga Hardfang x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Howl in the Rain)

(Charge Blade) – Lucent Narga Shard x8, Lucent Narga Dapple x5, Lucent Narga Hardfang x3, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Howl in the Rain) Kaus Borealis’s Asterism (Light Bowgun) – Lucent Narga Tailspear x4, Lucent Narga Shard x5, Lucent Narga Hardfang x4, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Nightstrix)

(Light Bowgun) – Lucent Narga Tailspear x4, Lucent Narga Shard x5, Lucent Narga Hardfang x4, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Nightstrix) Polaris’s Guidance (Bow) – Lucent Narga Shard x7, Lucent Narga Dapple x6, Lucent Narga Razor x4, Cloudy Moonshard x1, and 90,000 zenny (upgrade from Shade Raid)

That’s how you beat Lucent Nargacuga in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. Since you’ve already reached the Anomaly quests, you can hunt for the coveted Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak afflicted materials you need to upgrade the Rarity 10 Lucent Nargacuga gear using the new Qurious Crafting mechanic. We recommend you hunt down monsters in the new Anomaly Investigations to get enough items to unlock new slots and apply buffs.