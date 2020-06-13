Back to Top

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes is like Dark Souls meets Zelda

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes is an upcoming RPG just announced at the live Future Games Show conference by indie publisher Merge Games – and though details so far are a little sparse, it looks like a bit like Dark Souls meets Zelda, with a distinct gothic pixel artstyle. There’s a world premiere trailer for you to check out included below.

As reflected in the upcoming PC game’s trailer below, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes is a top-down action-RPG that sees you jump into the shoes of an (as-yet) unknown but highly skilled warrior who can cut through various horrifying monsters with some real power and finesse. It’s developed by indie studio Still Running, which describes it as a “horrorpunk” game “filled with Lovecraftian horrors and Cronenbergian gore!” on its official Twitter channel.

There’s no word on a release date – or even release year – for the game just yet, but the trailer gives us a few nuggets of information on what the RPG game’s all about.

Here’s the world premiere trailer for Morbid: The Seven Acolytes:

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’re keen to keep up with all the latest news coming out of the E3-style shows on today, head to our Guerrilla Collective and Paradox Insider news announcements roundupPC Gaming Show news announcements roundup, and Future Games news announcements roundup to all the action you need to know.

Carrie Talbot

News writer

Updated:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting news of Fable 4.

