Dave Bautista resurrects a classic ’90s commercial for Mortal Kombat 1

If you’re old enough, like the age of the MK series with Mortal Kombat 1, or you’ve seen the grainy version on YouTube, you’ll remember the original 1993 Mortal Kombat trailer. Silly but memorable, it featured a crowd running around a city, yelling “Mortal Kombat!”, presumably to raise awareness of the fighting game. Now, it’s been reimagined as a Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, as wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista, recently seen as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 leads the charge. If you can’t wait for the Mortal Kombat 1 release date, you’re sure to love this blast of nostalgia.

Bautista has previously expressed an interest in third person shooter series Gears of War. Does this mean he’s jumped ship and joined Team Mortal Kombat? Maybe not permanently, but he’s on board for now.

“I vividly remember the original Mortal Monday commercial, especially the iconic scream,” are words that Bautista definitely said. Okay, money will no doubt have changed hands but it’s still a cool nod to the original commercial.

The new trailer evidently has a bigger budget than the original. Featuring multiple locations, overhead shots, and more, it sees people dropping what they’re doing and racing into the street to follow the Kombat-loving Krowd.

Meanwhile, Bautista delivers a monologue about new alliances being forged and “..no longer are we beholden to the past, a new era is upon us!” Though, honestly, he’d be better off explaining that Mortal Kombat 1 features audio narration for every fatality.

Bautista has, for years, been trying to get himself cast as Marcus Fenix in a Gears of War movie. Sadly, that hasn’t worked out and it’s unlikely he’ll play one of the sausage meat men on screen.

However, Gears of War 5 does have an option where you can replay the game with Bautista voicing protagonist Fenix. So he’s halfway to his wish.

Mortal Kombat 1 arrives on PC (and console) this September. It’s the 12th game in the Mortal Kombat series, effectively a soft reboot. It shakes things up, something that the series sorely needed.

If you’re wondering who you’ll get to play as, here’s our list of Mortal Kombat 1 characters. And here are Mortal Kombat 1’s system requirements, so you can check if your PC can handle this gory brawler.