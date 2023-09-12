How to get Mortal Kombat 1 early access – start time

Learn how you can play Mortal Kombat 1 early access and fight bloody brawls to the death several days before the fighting game's official release date.

Geras and Sektor are ready to fight in the Mortal Kombat 1 early access. Geras is the man with bandages on his arms and blue eyes, while Sektor is the red ninja robot.
Dave Irwin

Published:

Mortal Kombat 1

How do you get Mortal Kombat 1 early access? Some of the bigger games of 2023 offer as an incentive the chance to play the full game a few days early. Mortal Kombat 1 has this feature, too, and some are keen to get to grips with the next installment in the long-running fighting game series.

So, if you’re one of those keen fighters who can get a bit of a head start with Mortal Kombat 1, we will tell you how. Once in, you can help establish which of the many Mortal Kombat 1 characters make up the Mortal Kombat 1 tier list, both main roster and Kameo fighters. So, if you want to play before the Mortal Kombat 1 release date, here’s how to get into the MK1 early access and when it is.

YouTube Thumbnail

MK1 early access date

The MK1 early access start time is Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 10am PDT / 12pm CDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. You can participate by preordering the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition, which also gives you the first Kombat Pack when it launches and 1,250 Dragon Krystals – the game’s in-game currency.

You don’t have very long to wait for the MK1 early access date, so in the short time you have left between now and then, you can get to grips with the new Mortal Kombat 1 gear system and conquer your opponents in style or make sure your PC is up to spec with the Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements guide.

Dave is partial to a bit of Dark Souls or Monster Hunter Rise, and if he's not playing fighting games like Street Fighter 6, you'll find him taking out enemies with his beloved pets in Diablo 4, exploring space in Starfield and the fantasy world of Baldur's Gate 3.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.