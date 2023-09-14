How to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1

How do you unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1? As one of the more surprising returning characters from past Mortal Kombat games, Havik first appeared in Mortal Kombat Deception and mostly plays a minor part in this game’s story mode. His unique fighting style sees him use his various body parts as weapons to bludgeon his enemies to death.

So, if you want to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1 and fight against the rest of the Mortal Kombat 1 characters, then we have the answer for how to get him onto your roster. Of course, Havik is not the only unlockable character in the latest MK fighting game, as several Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo characters require you to unlock them first. For now, though, here is how you can unlock Havik in MK1 and complete the main roster.

How to play as Havik in Mortal Kombat 1

To unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1, you need to complete the story mode once. There are 15 chapters in the game, most consisting of a handful of relatively easy fights. It should take around six hours to complete story mode and unlock this hidden character.

Once you unlock Havik, he’ll be selectable in every mode. Like all the other characters, he has access to one of his Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities and the default uppercut option amongst his many Mortal Kombat 1 brutalities, so you’ll have to get some more by tackling the Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions mode.

While unlocking Havik in Mortal Kombat 1, you fight him a handful of times in the story mode. If you want to know how good he is, check out the MK1 tier list. Also, as you complete each act, you’ll unlock a ton of cosmetic options for the roster, and we have a Mortal Kombat 1 gear system guide to help you with equipping these items.