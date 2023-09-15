Mortal Kombat 1 – how to unlock every kameo fighter

How do you unlock every Mortal Kombat 1 kameo fighter? It’s always awkward as a fighting game fan to rush into the versus screen only to find that not every character is unlocked. Don’t worry, it’s not all doom and gloom as it’s fairly easy to unlock every fighter in Mortal Kombat 1.

The first time you boot into the Mortal Kombat 1 versus screen, you should spot two boxes that aren’t lit up correctly. These boxes belong to Shang Tsung, a pre-order exclusive character, and Mortal Kombat 1 Havik, a character that can be unlocked by following our guide. Heading to the kameo fighters, there are several locked Mortal Kombat 1 characters this time around. Unless you play the correct single-player mode, you might not get a chance to unlock them. Here’s what you need to unlock every kameo fighter in Mortal Kombat 1.

The fast way to unlock kameo fighters in MK 1

In order to unlock kameo fighters, all you need to do is level up your Mortal Kombat 1 profile to reach specific milestones. Here are the profile milestones you need to reach in Mortal Kombat 1 to unlock every kameo fighter:

Level 5: Scorpion

Scorpion Level 10: Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero Level 15: Kung Lao

Kung Lao Level 20: Shujinko

Shujinko Level 25: Motaro

The fastest method we’ve found is to make your way through Invasions mode, picking any character you fancy playing. We managed to unlock every kameo character after around ten hours, but depending on how good you are at the fighting game, you may unlock the characters sooner than this.

Alternatively, you can pick Towers mode to level up your profile, though we found this method to be not as effective. The main difference between the two modes is that Invasions also gives you the chance to pick up Mortal Kombat 1 gear pieces. If you’re extremely good at the game, you might find it easier to defeat waves on enemies on Towers’ hardest difficulty, but you’re missing out on the unlockable items Invasions has to offer.

That’s all you need to unlock the kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1. If you’re playing ahead of the Mortal Kombat 1 release date, you probably purchased the premium edition of the game. Check out our Mortal Kombat 1 Dragon Crystals guide to see what you can spend this currency on, and we also have a Mortal Kombat 1 coins guide that explains how to acquire items from the Shrine.