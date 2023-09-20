A Mortal Kombat 1 Steam achievement can be seen popping up during a new gameplay trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of the NetherRealm fighting game. During a section featuring Sub-Zero, one of the stars of the Mortal Kombat 1 tier list, a Steam achievement is clearly visible, despite the trailer coming from one of Nintendo’s own official YouTube channels. It follows comparisons between the Mortal Kombat 1 PC version and the Switch edition, with players saying that MK1 looks significantly different on the Nintendo console.

Between the gloriously animated Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities and the less gory, but still always-satisfying Mortal Kombat 1 brutalities, MK1 looks terrific. The Nintendo Switch version of the game however has been criticized owing to its graphical differences alongside the PC release.

On Tuesday, September 19, the Nintendo of America YouTube channel shared a new trailer marking the launch of Mortal Kombat 1. Featuring cutscenes and gameplay footage, during one section with Sub-Zero, at the bottom right of the frame a Mortal Kombat 1 Steam achievement appears. You can see it highlighted in the image below:

The achievement appears to use placeholder text, as the title is simply ‘Achievement 38,’ and the description is an equally generic ‘Description 38.’ You can see it at one minute and 49 seconds in the below video:

As of this writing, the trailer has attracted over 50,000 views. A quasi reboot set within an alternate and reborn MK universe, Mortal Kombat 1 launched on Steam on Tuesday, September 19, and is currently rated ‘mostly positive’ based on user reviews.

If you’re heading into MK1, we have a comprehensive guide to obtaining all the Mortal Kombat 1 dragon crystals. We also have complete details on the Mortal Kombat 1 gear system, and how you can obtain all the best unlockables for your favorite fighters.