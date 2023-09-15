Mortal Kombat 1 brutalities – how to unlock and perform

How do you unlock and perform Mortal Kombat 1 brutalities? In the Mortal Kombat series, it’s not enough for you to defeat your opponent, you have to go above and beyond to ensure your opponent knows you’ve destroyed them. Sure, you could simply jab them to death, but that wouldn’t be much fun, would it?

Unlike Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities which give players a huge window to activate an elaborate animation, brutalities need to be considered before you can perform them. Fortunately, what makes brutalities much more appealing in Mortal Kombat 1 is that you don’t need to conform to specific conditions like in MK11. As long as you know which move you need to end the game with, you should be able to blast your opponent in style. Here’s what you need to know about Mortal Kombat 1 brutalities.

How do you perform Mortal Kombat 1 brutalities?

In order to perform a Mortal Kombat 1 brutality, you need to finish off your opponent before the fatality screen pops up. That’s right, you can’t perform a brutality finish during the ‘Finish Him’ part of the fight. You must land the brutality attack as the final attack of the game, and you may need to hold down the attack buttons of the attack in order for the brutality to activate.

If you’re not sure how to perform Mortal Kombat 1 brutalities, we don’t blame you for asking. There’s nothing in the fighting game that explains how this mechanic works, but once you manage to pull off a brutality finish for the first time, they should start to make sense to you.

MK1 brutalities

Every Mortal Kombat 1 character shares the same uppercut brutality which is unlocked by default. Here’s how to perform the uppercut brutality in Mortal Kombat 1:

The Klassic: Hold Down + Back Punch (hold down the punch button)

How to unlock more Mortal Kombat 1 brutalities

There are plenty of brutalities in MK1 for every fighter, however, you need to level up each character by playing Ranked, Invasion, or Towers mode. Each character has at least two brutalities by the time they reach level five, but the order these rewards appear isn’t always the same. For example, Liu Kang unlocks a brutality at levels three and five, whereas Johnny Cage might unlock his at levels one and four.

That's all you need to know about Mortal Kombat 1 brutalities.