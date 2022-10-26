Want to learn how to make money in Bannerlord as quickly as possible? The next Mount & Blade has left early access, and much like the previous sandbox game, it’s immensely complicated if you don’t know what you’re doing ahead of time, and no area proves this more than making denar – the game’s currency. Finally, you’re ready to settle in for a long sesh of ruling kingdoms and abolishing armies to take over an empire. Oh, if you only had the money to do it.

It can be a long slog towards victory in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord if you’re not making denar quickly and efficiently. Of course, some quests and missions will earn you a fair bit of coin, but if you’re looking for easy and quick ways to make money seamlessly, here are a few tips on how to make money in Bannerlord.

Hunt down bandits

You’ll find plenty of bandits on your journey through Bannerlord, and it’s always worth killing them. They provide a lot of loot you can later sell for denar, and all for very little effort. Another way to get your mitts on some loot is by looting villages, which churn up all sorts of valuable items and gold. It isn’t, however, the best route, as looting or attacking villages will hinder your relationship with the owner, and it will come back to bite you in the rear at a later date. Hunting bandits is much more agreeable, so make it a part of your daily grind.

Set up caravans to Trade resources

Although they take a while to get off the ground, Bannerlord caravans can be a great source of revenue that can quietly tick over and earn you a lot of profit. There are social trade skills that are worth buying to boost your profits, and by adopting the supply and demand system, buying cheap items and travelling to sought-after areas to sell them, you’ll be rolling in denar in no time. Bannerlord workshops can be a more reliable alternative to income, although they require a little more attention than caravans to ensure they’re profitable.

It’s a little less noble, but you can also ransom prisoners you acquire from bandit raids and looters you encounter. Early on, you can’t recruit these unless you have a key skill, so ransoming them to a nearby settlement is a great way to convert some quick currency.

Participate in tournaments to win cash prizes

This is another win-win way to earn money quickly. You won’t lose anything by entering arenas found in the cities, even if you lose the fight. It’s a great way to practice combat, and you can bet against yourself, so if you come out victorious, you’ll earn denar, but also an item you can choose to keep or sell.

If you follow these tips, you should have plenty of money to spend in Bannerlord. One of the best ways to use it is to recruit the best Bannerlord companions to bolster your armies or take care of your towns as you gallivant across the land. Since its Early Access days, modders have been busy creating mods for Bannerlord, players are tearing up the battlefield as a baby, and discovering that there are all the Bannerlord cheats and commands available.