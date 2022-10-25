Buying the best Bannerlord workshops could be your best bet if you want to turn your hand to making money in Bannerlord through trading. There are different types of workshops you can purchase in cities, and they tend not to be as risky as Bannerlord caravans, and they are a steady form of income. They are, however, quite pricey to purchase. A workshop will cost you 15,000 denar but are worth it for long-term income. As your clan levels up, you can make more money from workshops and increase the number you have at any one time.

There are a total of 11 different Bannerlord workshops you can put to processing resources for your kingdom, including the Wood Workshop, Smithy, Silversmith, Brewery, Wine Press, Olive Press, Linen Weavery, Velvet Weavery, Wool Weavery, Pottery Shop, and Tannery. Luckily, if the supply and demand changes within the city, you have the option to pay 2,000 denar to change the workshop to another type.

Bannerlord workshop locations

To find a Bannerlord workshop, you’ll need to search cities and villages by exploring and holding down the ALT key. Once you’ve found your desired workshop, talk to the shopkeeper, and provided you have the denar to hand, you’ll be able to purchase the workshop.

Some workshop locations earn a better income than others. The trick is to check which resources the bound villages churn out and are going for cheap. If the bound village has an abundance of cheap grain, then having a Brewery workshop in the city is best.

Bannerlord best workshops

We’ve found the best workshops are Pottery Shops and Wood Workshops. For Pottery Shops, you’ll want to look for cities with bound villages producing clay – we suggest Marunath and Pen Cannoc, where you can expect an income of around 300-400 denars. The same goes for Wood Workshops, you’ll find villages producing hardwood in Marunath and Dunglanys.

Here are the resources, type, and product for each workshop:

Resource Workshop Product Iron Ore/Hardwood Smithy Weapons Olives Olive Press Oil Grain Brewery Beer Clay Pottery Shop Pottery Grapes Wine Press Wine Rawhide Tannery Leather/Armour Silver Silversmith Jewellery Hardwood Wood Workshop Bows/arrows/shields Wool Wool Weavery Clothing Cotton Velvet Weavery Clothing Flax Linen Weavery Clothing

Your purchased Bannerlord workshop also increases in value over time, so you can always sell it to make a steep profit to refunnel back into more workshops. While you wait, why not see about increasing your Bannerlord party size or recruiting some of the many Bannerlord companions? If you’re looking to test Bannerlord mods or wish to win with ease, there are plenty of Bannerlord cheats to type into the console command menu.